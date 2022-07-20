Celia Laura cools off in the shower showing off her voluptuous breasts, but her followers temperature rises

In the face of high summer temperatures, the Mexican model and influence Celia Laura She decided to freshen up in the shower, wearing a little black trikini that accentuated her sensual breasts and awakened the imagination of more than one.

Celia Laura wasn’t shy about cooling off the summer heat with a shower while enjoying a vacation in Mayan Riviera, It is located in the southern state of Quintana Roo.

Celia Laura wears a bold trekni

The daughter of the Mexican rock singer shared a photo in which she is wearing a black trekni that does not cover her features.

in the side part She lifts her clothes to cool herself even more, which no doubt drives the gentlemen crazy.

In just a few hours, the photo gained more than 45,000 likes and hundreds of fun comments.

Show influential curves

“I love you. Gorgeous and sexy as always. Hello beautiful. My love” These are some of the comments the Mexican influencer has received.

“A thousand poets cannot write so much beauty in a woman so sexy and amazing in a thousand years.”One user wrote.

Celia Laura loves to flaunt her curvesand took advantage of his account to share photos of what his body looks like.

sexy transparent lingerie

The 38-year-old influencer loves him Pose with tight and transparent underwear and clothing, To delight the student who has 10.3 million followers on Instagram.

Namely, Celia Laura knows how to turn the temperature of her fans and if she gets mad on her own, she does it even more when she appears with one of her friends, as she recently did with Carly Ruiz, a celebrity Only the fans.

Influencers in a red bikini in Secret River, in the Riviera Maya, each push up their bikini in a suggestive way.

