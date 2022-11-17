Cecytem students will participate in the Chemistry Olympiad in Switzerland

PUEBLA, November 17, 2022. – The gold medals and the shortlisted appointments to participate in the International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held in Switzerland, were the achievements that the two students received from the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Michoacan (Cecytem), after their participation in the thirty-second National Chemistry Olympiad, held in the state of Puebla.

It was reported in a statement that Juvenal Ocaña Ramírez, fourth-semester student majoring in biotechnology, at the Ciudad Hidalgo campus, received a gold medal and was nominated to be part of the national chemistry team, in order to participate in the event. International to be held in Switzerland in 2023.

Juvenal was advised by Fatima Valencia Núñez and Jesus Maris Godenes, teachers from the Ciudad Hidalgo campus.

While a student from the Guacamayas campus, Axel Osmar Jaimes Mendoza, won a gold medal in B level and was also nominated to participate in the International Chemistry Olympiad. He was advised by the teacher, Arturo Cardeña Sánchez.

Both students participated in the Science Fair, which took place from November 13-17, as members of the Government Chemistry team.

In this sense, Víctor Manuel Páez Cega praised the victory of the students and the advisors, and recognized the talent and efforts of both students. More than 200 young people from all over the country participated in the said Olympic Games.

“These findings are a reflection of the fact that Cecytem high school student preparation is characterized by high quality and educational excellence, and thus a response to Governor Alfredo Ramirez Pedulla’s mandate, to provide a quality education for the youth of Michoacan.”, he noted.

While the principals of the school, Wilibaldo Alcaraz Domínguez and Andrés Luna Baldo, from Ciudad Hidalgo and Guacamayas, are proud of the results obtained and the academic work done by the counselors along with the students.

Both students will continue their training with the aim of the International and Ibero-American Olympic Games.