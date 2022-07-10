Cecilia Gonzalez, former head of vaccinations at Mensal: ‘During my vacation I learned that my office was busy and that someone had arrived’

With more than 17 million residents with their full scheme, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign is touted as one of the most successful. In fact, according to the latest figures published in Our World in Data, Chile is the fourth country in which the coronavirus is vaccinated per 100,000 inhabitants, after the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Cuba. Of course, the country ranks first in the world regarding the application of stimulant doses.

One of the key figures in achieving these levels of immunization was Cecilia Gonzalez Caro, the former head of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The specialist arrived at the Ministry of Health in 2012 as a consultant. At the end of 2017, he assumed the leadership of PNI, where Stayed until June 30th.

Gonzalez was a key authority in implementing the immunization campaign, involved in everything from obtaining supplies to coordinating vaccination at the country level and assessing its subsequent effects on the population.

For this reason, at the end of last year They referred to her as one of the characters of the bag that will continue after the change of managementSince now President Gabriel Borek’s idea has been to keep technical officials responsible for pandemic management in their positions to provide security and continuity. However, Gonzalez did not manage to spend more than two months in office before going on vacation, to later take advantage of the retirement stimulus.

In December, they referred to her as one of the artistic figures that she would continue in the ministry, so why did she leave?

Despite what the President said, even in his speech, that the technicians would not move, the PNI had acquired great importance, and it was strategic to open up the possibility of bringing in someone reliable and with political affinity. When you turn 60, you can apply for a retirement incentive and you did it the year before, in 2020, and you can also turn it down if you win it. I won it, but at the beginning of 2021 I rejected it and last year in October I won it again and I didn’t turn it down at the time because I thought there were many things to do in PNI, I was absolutely convinced it would last, but I had this intuition that Because of how strategic the department is, they might fire me.

Why did you decide to take it?

In March we had a meeting with the undersecretary of public health, Cristobal Cuadrado, and it didn’t work out well for us, because he told us we didn’t give the show. Then on another occasion, someone from the undersecretary’s office told me that he would be the link between our ministry and the undersecretary to build trust. The message of this decision is that there has been no trust in our work, and the authorities also have the right to appoint the people they think are the most suitable, whether because of political or technical trust.

What was the task of the link number?

His job was to find out about our operations, to oversee matters and to inform the undersecretary so that he would be calm. It was a new charge.

Do you have experience in the area?

He is a civil engineer. They told me he was great, that he was aware of the operations.

Did you have disagreements with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Vaccines?

I could not get differences. When he said we don’t go that far, it was about a shipment of syringes for use with the Moderna vaccine, which had to arrive on a certain date. We bought these syringes in January, but all purchases take months, because they come from China by ship. The port of Shanghai was closed in March, so the injections that were supposed to arrive in April did not arrive, and we were notified a few days ago. There Cuadrado calls us and tells us how that is possible, how we don’t have a plan B and that we haven’t given the show. At that moment I told him: What a pity he didn’t know the process, maybe that was my fault. Purchasing supplies is complicated, and not easy, because it is a time-consuming process and you have to go to bidding.

When did you go on vacation?

The first of May. I had nearly 60 days of accumulated leave. At this meeting at the end of April, when he told me that I would have a liaison, I told my boss that I did not need a mediator and that under the circumstances I did not need to continue. There I took my vacation and when I came back I was going back to my office to formally hand over my position and then I was about to retire early. I found out while on vacation that my office was busy and that someone had arrived.

Maria Paz Bertoglia?

exactly. So when I came back I spoke to my boss and told him I wouldn’t come back under these circumstances, because I no longer had an office and wouldn’t sit anywhere if I were the boss. Until June 30 I was the official president. I asked my boss to make a handover with my team, a formal handover of my position. I did it on June 17th with the whole team, and Maria Paz was there too. I made a delivery 15 days ago, but I was the boss until last Thursday. I don’t know what number they put it in, I imagine it was an honorary contract, but I don’t know.

Do you think his departure was political?

We have lived through the worst epidemic in the last 100 years and have done an amazing job, recognized by the whole world, so it should not be management, it may be because they don’t like me or because they are bothered by what I said “what a shame you don’t know about the shopping process”. I think it must be political. I arrived at Mensal in 2012 as a consultant, and then at the end of 2017 became the head of the department. I was in Mensal 10 years and my administration was never questioned, which is why I think it was somewhat political, to have someone of political confidence in a position in a strategic department.

How would you rate the new health administration?

I feel that from a communication point of view it was not elegant. Telling people that they can take off their masks, but still get vaccinated, are messages that just don’t go together. You have to insist that you get vaccinated, but the connection is gone. Before there were media outlets, the minister was talking about vaccines and now the few press outlets I’ve seen don’t emphasize vaccination. For me, what’s not up to par is the connection part.

How was your relationship with the minister?

We met when I was attending the pediatric scholarship, I was in the third year and she was in the first, she was from Cuba. She was very kind and attentive when I handed over the new management duties in March and congratulated me. After they informed me that I would have a mediator, I went to talk to her and told her I was leaving for this reason. She said I couldn’t leave, that she wanted to work with me and asked me to give her a few days to see what she could do, but then we didn’t talk again, the decision was upheld.

For 8 years she was the Medical Director of the GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Limited Laboratory. El Mustardor pointed out that there was a conflict of interest because Mensell had bought vaccines from this laboratory while you were head of the department.

In 2012 I came to Mensal as a consultant. Before that I worked for three years at GlaxoSmithKline and left, because I wanted to leave. What they refer to as a conflict of interest is some vaccine purchases from 2019, at which point I was already out of the lab for seven years. In addition, a report by an attorney requested by Al Minsal ruled out a conflict of interest.