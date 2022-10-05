Catherine Muller-Hohenstein in private: She regrets that sentence to this day

Catherine Muller Hohenstein He is one of ZDF’s most popular sports presenters. In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you will return to the camera for the broadcaster.

As a sports presenter Catherine Muller Hohenstein Operating since 2006, the Qatar World Cup is its third FIFA World Cup as a prelude. But she doesn’t have good memories of her debut at the big event.

Catherine Muller-Hohenstein Special: “Internal Nazi Party Congress” – mediator misinterpreted tone

Catherine Muller-Hohenstein has run the ZDF sports studio since 2006, and in 2010 the sports presenter celebrated her World Cup premiere alongside Oliver Kahn. At that time, the group in the international match caused an uproar.

In Germany’s 4-0 win over Australia, Catherine Muller-Hohenstein said: “And for Miroslav Klose: an internal caucus, seriously, hits here today.” The expert Kahn answered: “Yes, this is for his salvation.”

The uproar that followed this statement was enormous. Even the federal government commented on that. At the time, ZDF declared: “It was a linguistic gaffe in the heat of the halftime break. We spoke to Catherine Muller-Hohenstein, and she regrets the wording. It won’t happen again.”

Oliver Kahn worked as an expert alongside Catherine Muller-Hohenstein for several years. picture: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Sports studio, winter games, summer games – multi-talented “KMH”

He did not harm the career of “KMH”, as it is often called because of its name. Catherine Muller-Hohenstein is 57 years old. The Franconi still runs ZDF sports studio today.

Catherine Müller-Hohenstein lives in Munich. “KMH” married broadcaster Stephane Parisius. They have separated since 2007. The sports announcer and her ex-husband have a son (Nicklas born 1995). She keeps her private life out of the public eye as much as possible.

In addition to the sports studio, Catherine Muller-Hohenstein served as the front-camera coordinator for ZDF at the Summer and Winter Games. “KMH” studied theater studies, but did not complete his studies. She began her media career as a radio presenter at Radio Gong 97.1 and worked with Antenne Bayern from 1992 to 2007. In 2021, the 57-year-old announced her return to radio (read more here!)

Dogs, Sports and Singing – Mueller Hohenstein on TV

Müller-Hohenstein is not only a sports presenter, she loves to exercise herself. She loves to swim or run with her dog Lotte. She was also on the Vox documentary “The VIP Dog Professional” with the mixed dog.

But this was not her only television appearance outside the world of sports. With her participation in the ProSieben program “The Masked Singer” she surprised the audience with her performance.