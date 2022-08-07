Catalans compete for Ravart for Australia

Ona and Paul Ravart, twins from Barcelona, ​​are competing these days in Port Palais in the 29th World Cup with the peculiarity that they do so to defend the Australian flag. The two brothers who started in the world of sailing in the footsteps of their father, healing, A lover of marine majors, they have lived for ten years in Perth, one of Australia’s most passionate cities for sailing. Specifically in Fremantle waters, where the family resides RapartHeld in 1987, the Copa América de Villa is an astonishing and globally-followed event that Barcelona will organize in 2024.

The brothers lived in Perth for ten years. Manuel Montella

Ona and Paul Ravart They are following the development of sailors with the future and their idea is to be able to represent Australia at the Olympics, following those who have been their reference in the sport and having the support of the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, Ron Tough Yachting and Salling Australia.

column He is passionate about Australian football and his hometown of Dockers, one of the leading teams in the competition, is swapping his sailing training with his other great sport: surfing. on me He is attending his final year of high school before starting his university studies, majoring in physical therapy. Ona wants to work with elite athletes in the future, although at the moment she is the one who enjoys this category. Much on me Like his brother, they are part of the Perth Center for High Performance, where they train alongside Australian and World Cup athletes. small family yaShe also inherited a passion for sailing.