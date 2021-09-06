Castledo 5S: “China is aggressive, and Taiwan is an important trading partner”

The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday (September 1st) approved a report urging the union to strengthen ties with Taiwan. And it did so with a 5-star motion positive vote, even though the streak that wasn’t anti-Chinese liked Pepe Grillo. Interview with Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice President of M5s in the European Parliament.

Why is it important for the EU to deepen relations with Taiwan?

In a region increasingly monitored by China’s assertive posture, Taiwan represents an alternative model to Beijing’s: We share the same liberal democratic values ​​based on pluralism and full respect for the rule of law and fundamental freedoms. The document approved in Brussels by the Foreign Affairs Committee, by a vote of the Five Star Movement, attests to our growing concerns as the European Parliament regarding Chinese activities in the Indo-Pacific region. If approved in a plenary session, this decision will also serve as a warning to other European institutions. We cannot tolerate the increasing violations of human rights and we cannot remain silent in the face of an expansionist and increasingly aggressive foreign policy in the region and on a global scale. Tolerating double standards will only undermine our credibility.

Why focus on the bilateral trade agreement with Taipei while the investment agreement with China remains frozen?

Taiwan is an important trading partner of the union. Let’s not forget, for example, that it is a world leader in semiconductors, which are essential components of our industries. The draft report does not explicitly call for a bilateral trade agreement, but rather an impact assessment, public consultation, and an exploratory study of a potential bilateral investment agreement, not unlike those already concluded with Beijing and subsequently frozen. Regarding the latter, I would like to remind you that China has imposed unacceptable retaliatory sanctions on five of its colleagues in the European Parliament, the European Union Sub-Committee on Human Rights, the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, as well as on other colleagues in the European Union. National parliaments in the European Parliament, member states and think tanks. The complete removal of these absurd sanctions by Beijing is an indispensable and unavoidable condition for the resumption of constructive dialogue.

How does this draft fit into the context of the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy?

If the European Union intends to strengthen its diplomatic and economic presence in the Indo-Pacific region, which is central to the global economy but is currently at the center of the fierce geopolitical competition between various actors, then it cannot excuse itself from establishing closer relations with these partners. Who fully share our values ​​and principles, as well as explore new areas and visions of collaboration. In addition to Taiwan, this obviously also applies to Japan, South Korea, India and Indonesia.



China protested the commission’s vote. It did the same with Lithuania because of its rapprochement with Taiwan. How should the EU act in the face of protests in Beijing over positions on issues like this or that of Hong Kong?

In Hong Kong, I remember Orban’s Hungary vetoing two EU declarations on defense of democracy and solidarity with the protesters. European foreign policy cannot be held hostage to the veto of sovereigns, nor by governments conditioned in their choices by the huge investments of Beijing. On this point, there is an urgent need to reform Europe’s decision-making processes to achieve qualified majority voting in all areas, which is an indispensable precondition for affirming with a more authoritative voice our strengthening of respect for the rule of law, pluralism and human rights in the world. If we work together, the blockade of our 27 member states will rise to the role of a leading political, economic and diplomatic power. We are so divided that we are easily endangered and we judge ourselves, at best, of great insignificance.



It seems that you and your fellow M5s MEPs have a different attitude in China than the “Italian” M5s. Are you really united in this? And in the transition from Conte to Draghi, does it seem that anything has changed in Italian relations with China?

From the Conte government to the Draghi government, I have not noticed major changes in Italian foreign policy that is still grounded in pluralistic, European and Atlantic values. It is no coincidence that the head of foreign policy has not changed during the two governments. Luigi Di Maio carries out his mission with great responsibility, and his actions correspond to the 5 Star movement line, which in my opinion should always have the strength to apply the same scale and the same principles to all interlocutors. About this we are more united than is sometimes said. As for relations with China, Prime Minister Draghi is expected to hold a phone conversation with President Xi Jinping in the coming days. Preventing Afghanistan from once again becoming the international center of Islamic terrorism and a new humanitarian catastrophe must be a priority. Involving all regional and global actors in this process will be crucial to ensuring stability in the region and trying to defend the human rights gains that the Afghan people have hard-earned over the past 20 years.

By Lorenzo Lamberti

[Pubblicato su Il Manifesto]