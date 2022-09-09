Cast Family Announces $86 Million Offshore After Restructuring Its Business | Economie

The Kast family has announced $86 million in assets overseas, following various moves in some of their businesses. It should be remembered that the clan began a process of restructuring in 2021, which included reducing the number of stores in Bavaria, the gastronomic chain it leads.

Since 2021, Christian Cast has taken over the rationalization of some businesses, including Reducing the number of stores in the gastronomic chain And some movements abroad.

according to SecondThe brother of former presidential candidate Empresa e Inversiones San Miguel has turned around. This is after capitalizing the income statement and raising the capital.

The operation resulted in a total of US$47.8 million.

By the same act, Kast determined that this company owns 99% of Inversiones Internacionales La Florida. According to the newspaper, this company has Its capital is in dollars and participation in several US-based companies.

After registering a second capital increase in Inversiones Internacionales La Florida, the funds They went from $20 million USD to nearly $38 million USD.

What happened next was the merger of the two companies. The one who survived is Inversiones Internacionales La Florida, with The capital amounted to 85.9 million US dollars.

Now, 97.22% of this company is dependent on the Latin American Real Estate Investment Corporation, the main family business. According to La Segunda, this It can be located in Panama.