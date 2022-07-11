“Casa Azzurri England”, the meeting point for fans and partners who will follow the national team

For the first time on the occasion of the final stage of the Women’s Championship, FIGC opens the doors of “ Azure House “, home of the Azzurri fans and partners of the national team, for European female in England to me. On the occasion of the three matches scheduled in the group, with France on July 10, with Iceland on the 14th and with Belgium on the 18th, a date at “Casa Azzurri England”, in Manchester, in “ The Anthologist in St. Peter’s Square a location in the heart of the city, where the Azzurre will play the second and third matches of the tournament (at the Manchester City Academy Stadium).

Reference point for Italians in Manchester

Emphasizing the growing interest of the media, companies and fans in women’s football, and in particular the national team, which has already won the sympathy of the fans at the 2019 World Cup with record numbers on television and on social media, “Casa Azure EnglandIt will be a meeting place for all Italians who will follow the European Championship and a valuable reference point for the Italian community in Manchester as well.

“Casa Azzurri is confirmed to be the home of all football fans – Head of the FIGC Business District attached Giovanni Valentini – He will accompany the Italians throughout the European Championship“.”Over the years Casa Azure – Valentini adds – It has become a tool for promoting all the Italian franchise in the world: in addition to sports entertainment, in fact, we are proud to export the food, wine, music, tourism and culture of our country to the world. As always, FIGC’s business partners will be on our side and support our girls in this new adventure.“.

Azzurri matches live

It will be possible in “Casa Azzurri England” Watch the matches of the Azzure On giant screens, in a unique atmosphere, with dedicated bar and restaurant service, in a place where fun, passion and love of blue colors pulsate. Inside the structure, which can seat up to 250 people, official products for the national team will be available, including the exclusive Puma Liberty jersey that will be worn by the women’s national team at the European Championship. Special guest, national mascot, shepherd puppy Maremma – Abruzzo with a tender and friendly face, designed by Carlo Rambaldi.

Casa Azzurri lives on Social

The “Casa Azzurri of England” will also be the protagonist On the social features of the women’s national team: Personalized photos and videos that will tell of the emotions experienced by Italian fans during the matches. Moreover, each of the Azzurre matches in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be preceded by a live pre-match broadcast from outside the stadiums that will host the Italian matches, in order to allow the community to inhale the atmosphere of European matches in a few minutes. From the start whistle.

Casa Azzurri England opening hours

Manchester – 1, St Peter’s Square, “The Anthologist Bar & Restaurant”

Opening/Closing times:

MD1 13:00 – 23:00

MD2 13:00 – 23:00

MD3 13:00 – 23:00

“Azure House“It is the FIFA structure that has accompanied the Italian national football team since 1998 on the occasion of the major international tournaments. Concerts, workshops, exhibitions, performances and much more characterize the days of ‘Casa Azzurri’, a meeting place and a valuable reference point for FIGC partners and for all fans of the national team.