Cars on the road, animated series, plot, heroes, where to see them

The animated series will be available from Thursday, September 8 on the Disney+ streaming platform Cars on the road. Heroes are famous talking machines, Lightning McQueen And the QuestionsReady to face new adventures together.

From Thursday 8 September it will be available at Disney + Animated series titled Cars on the road. The popular animated series will showcase the famous talking machines Lightning McQueen And the Questions. It unfolds in nine episodes, the first and eighth of which are directed Steve Purcell. Bobby Podesta Instead he performed the fifth, sixth and ninth, while Brian V Episode three, four and seven.

The story of the animated series Cars on the road It tells of a new adventure that will once again have the two talking machines as protagonists. It all starts with an invitation to the sister’s mysterious wedding Questions. Then the latter decides to embark on a journey to the destination with McQueenWho will be by your side throughout the journey. In fact, the two would cross the entire nation, and each day would hold some real volatility.

Cars on the road produced by Mark Sondheimer The audio clip is edited by Jake Monaco. The actors give the voice to Lightning and Mater in the American version of the animated series Owen Wilson And the Larry the Cable Guy. The cast also consists of Bonnie HuntAnd the Shish MarineAnd the Lloyd Sher And the Fifth Bronson.

Cars: The Birth Date of the First Animated Series

Animation movie Cars on the road born in 2006 with Cars: roaring engines Directed by John LasseterWhich achieved great success. In 2011 it was launched instead cars 2 And in 2017 3 . cars, the last chapter of the saga. During these years, two Spin offs were also created, the first was released in 2013 and the second in 2014, i.e. Planes And the Planes 2 – Fire Fighting Mission. Then the short film was produced in the same place in 2006 Carl’s Tools and Ghost Lightstarring Ratchet struggling with the blue light from the phantom traffic light.

The animated film also contains two television series, the first released in 2008 with the title cartoon cars With 15 episodes starring Mater, the Italian version of Mater. The second is titled T .Isn’t it radiator springswhich was released in 2013. The third series is dedicated to talking machines titled Cars on the road.