Carl’s Jr. Australia announces partnership with UFC

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Franklin, Tenn., April 17 /PRNewswire/

It will be Carl’s Jr. The official UFC burger in Australia and New Zealand until the end of 2022

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. , parent company of Carl Jr. ®and the UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, join forces in a KO partnership that brings together two world-renowned brands.

Carl’s Jr. , known for its bold and delicious burgers, is a comprehensive creative campaign using a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social and print. A limited edition UFC-inspired burger will be released later this year to celebrate this special partnership. Customers also have the chance to enter prize draws through December 2022, including access to hospitality, UFC event tickets, UFC Fight Pass subscriptions, UFC gift cards, and Carl’s Jr. merchandise. And other prizes.

“We are delighted that Carl’s Jr. Australia is the ‘Official UFC Burger’.” Mike Woeda, head of the international division at CKE Restaurants Holdings, said the UFC and Carl’s Jr. They are global forces and this partnership will allow both brands to reach new audiences. “As we continue to grow our business in Australia, we are excited and look forward to serving delicious burgers to UFC fans in the region and around the world.”

To build the excitement ahead of the first UFC fight night in Paris, Carl’s Jr. Australia ultimate prize package among customers – VIP trip to the UFC event in Las Vegas. More details will be announced over the next month via Carl’s Jr. Australia and UFC ANZ social channels, so stay tuned.

“We are delighted to be working with such a well-known and beloved brand as Carl’s Jr. Australia and welcome them as our first official express service partner in the ANZ,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships, UFC. “Like the UFC, Carl’s Jr. is aware of the trends and growth opportunities in this region, and we look forward to connecting with new viewers and audiences in this category.”

With innovative, specially designed co-branded products, guests can get a taste of the UFC and celebrate the newest star in the Octagon!

Follow Carl’s Jr. Australia and UFC ANZ on social media for the latest news and specials. Twitter: Tweet embed And the Tweet embed Instagram: Tweet embed And the Tweet embed Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarlsJrAU

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a private company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, that operates two popular regional brands, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, offering unique premium and innovative menu offerings such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburger, fresh biscuits, and handcrafted breaded chicken tenders in the U.S. and internationally, Carl’s Jr. Overseas Territories for more information on Carl’s Jr. Australia, please visit the website https://carlsjr.com.au/. For information about CKE please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ Or the brand pages below www.carlsjr.com And the www.hardees.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization with over 688 million fans and 198 million followers on social media. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the world’s most popular arenas and broadcasts to nearly 900 million television homes in more than 170 countries. The UFC players list includes the best MMA players in the world, representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading martial arts broadcasting services. Owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, the UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok:UFC.

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849452/UFC_Carls_Jr_Dual.jpg

Original content from: CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. , transmitted by aktuell news