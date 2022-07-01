Carl’s Jr. Australia announces partnership with UFC

Carl Ys. The official UFC burger will be in Australia and New Zealand until the end of 2022

Franklin, Tin.And the 29 June 2022 /PRNewswire/- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. , parent company of Carl Jr ® And the And the UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, are coming together to create a comprehensive partnership that brings together two world-renowned brands.

Carl’s Jr. Known for its bold and mouthwatering burgers, a full creative campaign with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social and print. Later this year, a limited edition UFC-inspired burger will be released to celebrate this special partnership. Customers will also have the opportunity to enter to win various prizes, including access to UFC event tickets and hospitality, UFC Fight Pass subscriptions, UFC Store gift cards, and Carl’s Jr. gifts. And more. Prizes until December 2022.

“We are pleased to announce that Carl’s Jr. Australia It is the “Official UFC Burger”. The UFC and Carl’s Jr. They are global forces, and we know this partnership will allow both brands to open up new audiences.” Mike Wood, International Managing Director at CKE Restaurants Holdings. “As we continue to grow our business in AustraliaWe look forward to bringing delicious burgers into the hands of UFC fans across the region and around the world.”

For excitement ahead of the first UFC fight night in Paris, Karl Jr. Australia Offer one lucky customer the chance to win the ultimate prize package – a VIP trip to the UFC event in Las vigas. More details will be posted via Carl’s Jr. social channels. Australia And UFC ANZ over the next month, so stay tuned for everything.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a well-known and beloved brand as Carl’s Jr. Australia We welcome them as our first official quick service restaurant partner in the ANZ” Nick SmithVice President of the World Federations of the UFC. “Like the UFC, Carl’s Jr. recognizes the appetite and opportunities for growth within this region, and we look forward to collaborating and engaging with new fans and fans within this category.”

With co-branded custom designs, guests will be able to get a taste of the UFC and celebrate the new star of the Octagon.

Follow Carl’s Jr. Australia And UFC ANZ on social media for the latest news and promotions.Twitter: Tweet embed s Tweet embedInstagram: Tweet embed s Tweet embedFacebook: www.facebook.com/CarlsJrAU

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a private company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, owns and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved brands known for their premium and innovative menu items such as 100% Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. Con presencia en los EE. UU. e internacional, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC y Hardee’s Restaurants LLC tienen cerca de 4,000 restaurantses franquiciados u operados por la empresa en 44 estados de los Estados Unidos y más de 35 mercados internacionales y territorios de ultramar de los United States. For more information on Carl’s Jr. Australiavisited https://carlsjr.com.au/. For information about CKE, visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or their branded websites located on www.carlsjr.com s hardees.com.

About UFC®

UFC® It is the leading organization in mixed martial artsMMA) from world, with more than 688 million fans and 198 million followers on social networks. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the world’s most famous stadiums, while broadcasting nearly 900 million television homes in more than 170 countries. UFC Athlete Roster’s list includes the best athletes from MMA from A scientist representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading combat sports broadcasting services. UFC is owned and headquartered by the global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok:UFC.

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849452/UFC_Carls_Jr_Dual.jpg