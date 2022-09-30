Carlos the third face of future UK coins revealed

France Press agency

London / 09.29.2022 19:28:00

King’s picture Carlos III, on whom the future sterling doll will be builtwas unveiled on Friday by the British mint, the Royal Mint.

We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty. The first coins on which the doll appears are part of a commemorative collection of Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/umrUBbUCBr – Royal Mint (RoyalMintUK) September 29, 2022

The image will appear on two coins in a special series commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.: one from 5 pounds and the other 50 pence. They will enter circulation “in the coming months”, possibly next DecemberThe Royal Mint explained in a statement.



Charles III will begin to appear on the coins of the British pound sterling. (AFP)

The official plaque that will decorate the future coins with the doll of Carlos III, the work of the sculptor Martin Jennings, It was made from a picture and approved by the king.

“It’s the smallest work I’ve ever seen,” he commented, declaring that he was “impressed by the fact that so many people go to see it and get it.



The doll was the work of sculptor Martin Jennings, made from a portrait and approved by Carlos III himself. (Reuters)

“According to tradition, the portrait of the king is directed to the left, in the opposite direction to the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.” The Royal Mint indicated that the statue is one of the coins currently in circulation. The pieces bearing a statue of the king will bear an inscription in Latin that translates as follows: “King Carlos III, by the grace of God, defender of the faith.”

The other side of the commemorative five-pound coin It will feature two new portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, designed by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint.



The coin of Carlos III contrasts with that of his mother Isabel II, due to the change in obverse direction. (Reuters)

“All British coins bearing a statue of Elizabeth II will remain legal and in circulation. Historically, it is common to circulate coins bearing the image of different kings at the same time,” said the Royal Mint, which “has minted images of the royal family on coins for more than 1,100 years.”

The agency has determined that there are currently 27 billion coins in the UK With the Elizabeth II doll and will gradually be replaced as it deteriorates.

Doctor