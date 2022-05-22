CARICOM will meet to decide whether to attend the Ninth Summit of the Americas

This content was published on May 22, 2022 – 15:57

San Juan, May 22 (EFE). – The heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will meet on Sunday to decide for the third and perhaps the last time whether or not to attend the ninth Summit of the Americas, after US pressure to abandon the idea of ​​the boycott.

The Caricom secretariat has recommended to its members to ignore any attempt by the administration of US President Joe Biden to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the event, which will be held in Los Angeles in June.

The controversy arises from the possibility that Biden will invite the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, to the event, in place of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

“This must be a deception for Caricom, as well as for the rest of Latin America,” confirms an internal document to be discussed today prepared by the analysts.

The United States, which will organize the summit, which will be held June 6-10 in Los Angeles, recognizes Guaido as Venezuela’s president, a decision that contradicts Caricom’s.

The US State Department confirmed a few days ago that it ruled out inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to attend the upcoming US summit on the grounds that they “do not respect” democracy.

Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have already announced that they do not accept the invitation to Guaido and leave Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

CARICOM leaders in the past have reiterated their position of non-interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and said they are ready to mediate a process that leads to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

This will be the first time that the United States has organized the Summit of the Americas, which takes place every three or four years, since the original in Miami in 1994. EFE

en / jm / psh

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.