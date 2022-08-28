Canoe – World Champion Herzog in sixth place at the Canoe World Cup in Pau – Sport

Pau (dpa) – Olympic bronze medalist and world champion Andrea Herzog finished sixth at the World Cup slalom in Pau, France.

The Leipzig player missed at gate one on the difficult course and touched the poles at gates 21 and 24 – so she had no chance of fighting for the podiums. Augsburg’s Elena Lilik, who failed in a kayak earlier in the semi-finals, touched the bars twice and finished eighth.

The victory came over the Czech Gabriela Satkova, ahead of the Slovakian Zuzana Bankova. Even Australian Olympic champion Jessica Fox, who was ten seconds ahead, missed the 21st gate and had to start over.

Olympic kayak champion and world champion Ricarda Funk finished fourth on Saturday. The 30-year-old from KSV Bad Kreuznach touched the pole and was 3.17 seconds behind the victorious Fox, who also scored a penalty.

In the men’s category, Augsburg’s Noah Haig came in 10th with four seconds from the penalty spot as the best German. Like Tim Bremer (KST Rhein-Ruhr) and Stefan Hengst (KR Hamm) in the kayak, Canadians Timo Trummer (Zeitz), Benjamin Kies (BSV Halle) and Lennard Tuchscherer (Leipziger KC) all missed out in the final. World Cup champion Sideris Tasiades (Kansas Augsburg) and World Cup bronze medalist Franz Anton (Leipziger KC) decided not to start.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220828-99-542485 / 2