Canelo Alvarez: How’s your injury? Guadalajara man will seek medical advice in the US

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez The injury he pulled in his left hand since last year was not taken seriously, as the boxer confirmed that he will be traveling to United State To seek the opinion of at least two specialists.

This was Tuesday during the opening Mexican Pacific League in Jalisco The unified world middleweight champion spoke about his physical condition and possible return to the hamstrings.

“I will seek the opinion of two other doctors, we will check what works best for me and get my operation done. After my daughter’s 15th birthday, I will go to the United State To check what works best for me,” he commented Alvarezwho also did not rule out that it was already back by September 2023.

It was just a month ago when Alvarez He played his third fight against the Kazakhs gennady GolovkinHowever, the injury to his left hand has been affected since November 2021, when he was dethroned and the undefeated American was expelled. caleb Factory.

