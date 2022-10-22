Canceling Summer Time: The Risks and Benefits

L ‘the summer timing He will welcome us until the end of the last week of March and Dear Bills She is already beginning to feel herself, and unfortunately she is destined to accompany us for a long time. With potential catastrophic effects for the family and the national economy. What do I do? There is talk of turning off streetlights, which is mandatory on weekends, and shorter hours for shops. Concrete solutions (apart from legalization) have yet to emerge. What if there was a simple and painless alternative to save money 500 million Euro electricity in one year? This is what he petitioned for change.orgwhich has already passed in a few weeks 250 thousand Signatures: residence the summer timing year-round, thus avoiding moving hands backwards at the end of October, thus ensuring an extra hour of light every afternoon, when work activities are still in full swing. At the expense of, of course, getting up before dawn for the next few months.

Suggestion or offer

The main proponents of the petition are Italian Society of Environmental Medicine and the organization Not-for-profit consumerwho also deepened their hypotheses in an open letter published in the latest issue of Lancet Regional Health. According to the petitioners, modern society, with its rhythms and customs, makes the lack of sunlight in the very early hours of the day less problematic for the health and well-being of citizens, while the hour of sunshine increases in the afternoon. converted to savings Energetic Concrete, and very precious given the historical moment.

You have identified Terna – as they remember – in 420 million From Kilowatt-hour is an electrical unit Save electricity in 2022 thanks to daylight saving time. In the end 15 yearsthe savings amounted 10 billion kilowatt-hoursfor a total 1.8 billion from the euro. Estimated by Sima and Non-Profit Consumerism, at current prices, keep that the summer timing It will also allow in the coming months to save another one billion euros of energy (between heating And the consumption electricity), and will avoid being issued every year 200,000 tons of ko 2 of energy production.

not everything: The double time change (with the introduction and interruption of daylight saving time) annoys many citizensThus eliminating it would also have beneficial effects on public health. It will also allow you to have more hours of light for socializing and doing outdoor activities, especially for the little ones. In America, switching between standard time and daylight saving time has been linked to a reduction in productivity a jobincreased incidence Heart attack And the brain attackand a higher probability of accidents road. Not surprisingly, in March of this year, the US Senate voted on the so-called “sun protection act”, which aims to make daylight saving time permanent in the union, which, if a chamber vote also passes, will come into effect from the winter of 2023.

Risks: diabetes and obesity

While the benefits on the bills are indisputable, there is less certainty about the effects that summertime may have year-round on health. Among the skeptics we find, for example, Italian Society of Endocrinologywho took the opportunity in September during their “Italian Meetings in Endocrinology and Metabolism” to raise the alarm about the risks arising from the latest US studies.