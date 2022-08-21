Canada wears gold after beating Finland at the Junior World Championships

After the grief that spilled into this ice in the Junior World Final 19 months ago, Canada wins gold again in the mentioned competition.

“It means a lot to all of us,” he said. Kent Johnson After half an hour Score the golden goal that sealed victory. “The past eight months have been crazy. Everyone loved him so much, and we are so happy.”

Mason McTavish He finished the tournament’s top scorer. also He was named the best player of the tournament. but most importantly, He also managed to save the tournament.

desperate attempt I don’t know On the goal line to block the shot Toby Nimila He kept Saturday’s championship final alive, paving the way for Kent Johnson He scored the golden goal in extra time to give him Canada’s 3-2 victory over Finland in Edmonton.

“I was very lucky, the stick was in the right place at the right time,” he said. I don’t know. “I don’t know, it was so crazy, and I was so tired too. I thought I should get off the ice, and the next thing I knew, kilojoules I was putting the disc on the network.”

third entry Canada He took a 2-0 lead, but the Finnish Lions roared to tie the match in front of more than 13,000 fans in Roger Bliss. After receiving only 13 shots in the first two games, the Finns shot 17 into the net in the third and They managed to score two goals from Alexei Hemusalmi and Joachim Kimmel to send the match into overtime.

Then, after playing poor defensive play in their area, the Canadians were left in limbo when Niemela had a fantastic chance to win it. He was so certain that his efforts would win the championship that his arms were in the air. That’s when McTavish appeared.

“It’s tough, it was a great hockey game, I don’t know what to say,” he said. Namela After the game while fighting back tears. “It was so close, like an inch. I don’t know how he got it. It was such a good save.”

then appeared Johnsonwho received a pass from Logan Stankoven And hit the rebounding ball from his shot to hit Canada Gold medal.

“I saw a good move from stinkyI thought I’d move it and thought if I throw a file back handAnd the I can pass the disc between her legs“, He said Johnson. “I had a lot more room than that and luckily got the bounce in there. So, yeah, it was huge.”

Canada Leaves Gold Again against a brave team of Finland In an exciting and challenging match He left Mason McTavish as the tournament’s best player.

Sweden beat the Czech Republic and won the bronze medal

In the match for third place in the championship, Isaac Rosen Score the winning goal for Sweden in a 3-1 win over Czech Republic to take Bronze Medal Saturday.

Swedish post Fabian Lisel He will score at 14:22 of the first half. Michael Gott Draw with the Czech Republic with a goal from play power It’s 1:30 p.m. on the second. But Rosen Feature recovery Sweden After less than two minutes and Linus Sokhodin He added a goal four minutes before the end of the match.

Swedish Jesper Walstead He stopped 27 rounds to win the Roger Bliss. The Czech Republic It was blocked 20 times Thomas Suchanek.

Sweden He finished third in the tournament For the second time in three years After the same result in 2020 in Czech Republic. The Czechs’ last medal was bronze in 2005.