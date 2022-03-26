Canada vs Jamaica: table, TV; How and where do you see the CONCACAF octagon in the United States

After losing the possibility of securing a ticket to the World Cup in The match against Costa RicaAnd the The Canadian national team will have a new opportunity to make it happen at home in front of its people and thus end 36 years of drought without attending the World Cup.

This might interest you – El Salvador couldn’t beat Jamaica and say goodbye to Qatar 2022

However, The scenario is not easy, because they will face Jamaica, the team that thwarted the dream of El Salvador To survive to fight for the playoffs, so a visit to the Caribbean team in the penalty area led by John Herdman will not be taken lightly.

The painful truth within the Canadian team is that the goal of ending a tie without defeat has disappeared After a great performance The Costa Rica goalkeeper performed last Thursday in Costa Ricawhere Canada showed one of their worst versions, and so they will seek to rediscover the best of their football.

When do Canada, Jamaica and CONCACAF qualify?

BMO Field in Toronto will be the stage where Canada will seek to make history on Sunday in front of its fans The match kicks off at 4:05 PM ET (2:05 PM PT and 12:05 PM PT).

On which channel can I watch Canada, Jamaica and CONCACAF qualifiers?

To follow all the details of the fencing that may represent Canada’s final pass for the 2022 World Cup Qatar, you can tune in NBC UniverseThe meeting will be broadcast live.

How to watch Canada vs Jamaica match live online and CONCACAF qualifiers?

Follow all the details before, during and after the match between Canada and Jamaica Across AS.comWhere we’ll take you minute by minute The best details so you don’t miss out on the commitment.