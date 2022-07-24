Canada led by de Grasse beats the United States in the 4 x 100 . relay

Mathematical Writing (USA), 23 July. A sinful exchange by the home team allowed the Canadian team, led by Andre de Grasse in last position, to take an unexpected victory in the 4x100m relay final with a time of 37.48, the best world championship of the year.

Canada, who were world champions in Gothenburg 95 and Athens 97, reclaimed the world crown with a quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre de Grasse.

On the American team, Christian Coleman flawedly handed Noah Lyles, who passed the baton to Elijah Hall and in turn had problems for Marvin Brassey, who could not beat de Grass an inch.

The bronze medal went to Great Britain (37.83), which came ahead of Jamaica (38.06).

In the women’s final, it was another surprise, this time in favor of the United States, who won the title with a time of 41.14 minutes, and a team made up of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Gina Brandini and Tawanisha Terry, despite not having a single individual medal. .

Jamaica, who was both world and Olympic champions, formed with Kimba Nelson, Elaine Thompson-Hera, Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100 singles gold) and Sherica Jackson (200 champion). EFE

dam / serious