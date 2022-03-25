Canada and the United Kingdom are negotiating a free trade agreement | Europe update | Dr..

Canada and the United Kingdom announced on Thursday (20/03/2022) the start of FTA negotiations, following the “Brexit” on January 1, 2021. “I am pleased to announce that Canada and the United Kingdom are officially beginning FTA negotiations,” she said. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, joined by her British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said a new free trade agreement.Negotiations could last two years.

“In 2021, the UK was Canada’s third largest trading partner for goods and services, with billions of dollars flowing between our two countries,” Ng said. For his part, Trevelyan said he wanted to “go further and faster than ever before to stimulate trade in areas such as digital, financial and legal services, as well as research and development.”

Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, London has been seeking to boost its international trade, but it still has to wait for a free trade agreement with Washington. The United States and the United Kingdom resolved their dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs on Tuesday, but the Joe Biden administration showed no rush to restart negotiations on a free trade agreement. (AFP)