Can the United States cancel the time change, Mexico?

Time changes twice a year, not something everyone likes Despite the advantages that have been talked about during the past two decades. This weekend, the time has changed in the United States and There is talk of a resolution appearing in the Senate of that country to permanently suspend the change to winter time.









© iStockphoto

The time change has effects on human activities twice a year.





when will? When does daylight saving time end in 2022? In Mexico, how does daylight saving time apply? Mexico has implemented daylight saving time since 1996 on April 3, advance time in Mexico, this time until October 30

This measure will be voted on in the House of Representatives after it is unanimously approved in the Senate. If approved in the House of Representatives, the new law, known as the Sun Protection Act, would take effect in 2023, preventing further changes to the five continental time zones of the United States. Daylight saving time was first implemented in the United States in 1918 , although this had been suggested over a century ago, as early as 1784 by Benjamin Franklin. Although this has not been implemented across the United States, because entities such as Arizona, Hawaii, multiple regions and fractions of states do not add up.

Daylight saving time In the event the House of Representatives gives the green light for this decision, it will be from the measure, From November 2023, permanent DST will be implemented , this would suspend the change twice a year and with that period of adjusting sleep cycles. Regardless of the approval of this law, we will keep the corresponding changes throughout 2022, since this procedure lasts 34 weeks and in the case of the United States ends on Sunday, November 6, and in Mexico on October 31, which is when the clock will turn back one hour and turn back on time natural. Mexico faces a divide between the border area and the rest of the territory, as this is coordinated in Time changes with the United States due to the economic, social, and logistical activities that this region shares with the neighboring country. Although there are two cases that do not make time changes in the same way, as in Quintana Roo, which has an hour more during the winter in relation to the center And he linked his time to the period of Miami, New York and Toronto. In the case of Sonora, who always shares the schedule with Arizona , during the winter, shares a schedule with Culiacán, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and Tepic (which is one hour lower with respect to Central Mexico); For summer, it is in line with the schedule found in Tijuana and Mexicali (which corresponds to a two-hour difference with Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey). This decision could have implications for Mexican regulations, as time changes depend on trade relations with the United States and the use of sunlight.