Can Djokovic return to compete in Australia?

As of today, Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering Australia for three years after he was arrested at Melbourne Airport earlier this year. Under the law of the peripheral state, the said punishment is accompanied by Three-year exclusion period. After the controversy with the Serbian and the two trials he was subjected to, Djokovic will be free to return to the Australian Open in January 2023 Thanks to the Labor government relaxing its rules for international arrivals, which are set to take effect from Wednesday according to Federal Health Minister Mark Butler.

The Foreigner They will not have to announce their covid-19 vaccination status Thus, if the measure is still in place, Novak’s communications team, according to ABC, the Australian public broadcaster, will consider applying an exception to the veto that currently rests on the last Wimbledon winner. Reasons for exclusion from Australia OutdatedWhich would allow the Serbian to be in the Melbourne Open.

The possibility of playing the Big Four in 2023

At the moment, only Novak Djokovic is allowed to play two out of four Big smash hits. Number 1 in the world. Which is that he is still banned from entering the US Open in the US this year due to his unvaccinated status, while despite the latest data, his ban from entering Australia is still in effect.





Brand new Wimbledon winner has 21 big bangs, Only one of Rafa Nadal’s record, he knows he needs to take advantage of every opportunity if he wants to outdo the Spanish tennis player. For now, it could be several months before Djokovic steps on the big stage again, although the Australian Labor Government’s new laws leave a glimmer of light on his aspirations. failed to: Australian Open Novak Djokovic

