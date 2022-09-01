Campaign reaches New York: Huge ‘I agree’ graffiti appears on busy highway | international

On Thursday, a BioBioChile user sent us a photo of giant graffiti on the wall of one of the major highways connecting New York. It is not known who the authors of the scratch are.

With only 3 days left for an exit referendum, proponents of “accept” and “reject” the new constitution proposal are making their latest incursions to add votes to their cause.

However, someone caught the attention of passers-by because it was located too far from home. Specifically over 8000 miles in New York City.

From there, user Biobio Chile Who asked to reserve his name, send us this picture of Giant scheme Made on a billboard on the highway Long Island Highway (LIE), which connects Queens with Midtown, Manhattan.

The road is one of the busiest in the Big Apple, so much so that since 1963 it has been ironically known as “The largest car park in the world‘, due to the traffic congestion that occurs at rush hours, when vehicles can barely move forward.

It is not known who the authors of the scratch may have been.

It is worth noting that New York City has strict laws against unauthorized scratching on both public and private property. If a person is caught, he can be prosecuted Charged with unauthorized entry, possession of items to do graffiti and criminal misdemeanour. Sentences can be prison terms, but judges usually reduce them to a fine and 3 years of probation, plus an order to take care of scratch removal.

In the same way, The city forces owners of scratched buildings to remove themFines range from $150 to $300 for not doing so (130 to 260,000 Chilean pesos).

Chilean community procedures for obtaining approval in New York

In a more civic action, on August 22, twenty members of the Chilean community in New York gathered on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, displaying letters and flags with which they expressed their support for the option.I agree“.

Specifically, New York is one of the polling stations for Chileans in the United States, At her consulate, voters from 8 other neighboring countries meet.