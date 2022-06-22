Cambodia hosts 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting

General T Banh said it is an effective forum for promoting practical cooperation in the region.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense delivered the opening address of the meeting, in which he stated that ASEAN needs to maintain strength and resilience in the context of many challenges, particularly great power competition, transnational crime, terrorism, security and climate change. and epidemics.

He noted that this meeting, which is defined as ADMM for its English acronym, and its extended version (ADMM+) play an important role in advising and promoting cooperation in defense affairs at the highest level in the region.

He stressed that the main objective of this cooperation is to enhance trust through transparency.

The agenda of the forum includes discussing documents related to strengthening military cooperation among ASEAN member states to prevent cross-border epidemics, strengthening support mechanisms for peacekeeping forces and enhancing cooperation between the organization’s military educational institutions.

In addition, the digital portal of the Khmer Times, indicated that it will consider India’s request to conduct a naval naval exercise with ASEAN and decide to hold an informal meeting between the defense ministers of the regional entity and several countries in November this year.

The source announced that informal meetings will be held here on the sidelines of the forum between the forum participants and their counterparts from China and Japan.

In the course of this sixteenth meeting, the Vietnamese Minister of Defense, General Phan Van Giang, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Japan and Cambodia.

During the meeting with his Lao counterpart, Chansamun Chanialat, the two sides agreed that bilateral defense cooperation has developed in depth and effectiveness in all areas, especially cooperation between military districts and border defense forces, personnel training and education.

Fan Jiang, on what the VNA news agency said, thanked for the coordination between Laotian military units in the search for the remains of volunteer fighters and Vietnamese experts who fell in the neighboring country and for their repatriation.

