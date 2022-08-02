California governor declared a state of emergency due to monkeypox outbreak

California Governor Gavin Newsom

california governor, Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday to speed up efforts to combat monkeypox.becoming the second entity in the United States to implement this measure in the past three days.

Newsom said the announcement will help the state coordinate the government’s response, try to get more vaccines and lead awareness and education efforts about where people can get treatment and vaccines.

“We will continue to work with the federal government to ensure more vaccinations, raise awareness about risk reduction, and support the LGBTQ community in fighting stigma.”Newsom said in a statement announcing his statement.

New York state made a similar statement on Saturday, and San Francisco followed suit on Thursday. But Newsom’s management said as recently as Friday that it was too early to make such an announcement.

After lobbying the governor to declare a state of emergency, Democratic Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco applauded the move.

“The monkeypox outbreak is an emergency, and we need to use all the tools we have to control it”Weiner said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan officially released the statement on Saturday, A day after Governor Cathy Hochhol declared a catastrophic emergency to obtain additional federal aid for the state.

New York Mayor Eric Adams

“Today we are declaring monkeypox a public health emergency in New York City.”Adams and Vasan said. “This announcement, effective immediately, will allow the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health (DOHMH) to issue emergency orders to the Commissioner under the New York City Health Code and amend provisions of the New York City Health Code to put in place measures to help stem the spread.”

“In recent weeks, we have worked as quickly as possible to expand access and access to vaccines and treatment to keep people safe,” the city’s statement added. also, He asserts that they are working with all levels of government, “to get as many additional doses as possible, as quickly as possible, to protect New Yorkers during this growing outbreak.”

New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak, and we estimate that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of developing monkeypox.. We will continue to work with our federal partners to secure more doses as they become available. This outbreak must be addressed urgently with action and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the gravity of the moment.”

The United States became the first country in the world to exceed 5,000 cases. 30 days ago she had fewer than 400 cases.

The authorities’ concern raises a question about large cities and the future that monkeypox is showing around the world. As noted from New York, the emergency declaration will unlock additional tools to help limit the spread of the disease in the city, which has become the epicenter of another health crisis.

(with information from AP)

Read on: