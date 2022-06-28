Cadiz, directed by Aware Mabel, will also appear in Australia

For the first time in its history, Cádiz CF will have an Australian player in its ranks with Awer Mabil joining the yellow squad. The player, who was born in Kenya, is an international in the peripheral country with which he will also play the World Cup in Qatar and will also become another magnet for football fans there.

A circumstance that will undoubtedly be favored by the agreement announced by LaLiga on Monday, and that is none other than that which has been implemented with Optus Sport to acquire the TV rights and replay this competition and LaLiga Santander in Australia.

As explained in the said agreement press release, “LaLiga has also been the home of Australian football legends over the years such as John Aloisi (CA Osasuna, Deportivo Alavés), Aurelio Vidmar (CD Tenerife), currently with football captain, Matty Ryan, who is at Real Sociedad and will be the new destination for Awer Mabil (Cádiz CF). With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaching, Optus Sport will be the place to watch for the No. 1 team.”

