Cabal “copied” Rodolfo’s strategy to “spread” his message on the networks

Senator Maria Fernanda Caballe reiterated the strategy that nearly led Rodolfo Hernandez to the presidency: using WhatsApp groups with messages geographically identified by cities and departments that act like pyramids to spread their messages on networks. The #SoyCabal and #SoyOpositor groups bring together 25,000 people in dozens of chats sharing the congresswoman’s social media posts and reactions to sensitive issues on the national agenda such as the Truth Commission, the Church and tax reform. Cabal has content every week. The 1st of the month arrived this Thursday with the invitation of a virtual forum on Chile’s public referendum, “made up into the abyss,” as it reads in the description that sought to address the supposed dangers of that process for the rest of Latin America.

Two days ago, I used the same platform to broadcast a video calling on Catholics to "join in prayer" against the decision of El Dorado Airport in Bogota to remove the chapel because that decision, the senator believed, "is another strategy of persecution and annulment" against the church like the one witnessed by this institution in Nicaragua. and China. In that conversation alone, number three among the Kabbalists living in Bogotá, 445 people see the message: a trusted audience of citizens who sympathize with the Right. The chains began in the legislative campaign and worked so well for him that he was one of the most voted in the country, with 19,865 cards marked in his name, second to the Democratic Center behind Miguel Uribe Torbay (223,167). This success and the goal of being the first female president of Colombia has kept the platforms running. The chat They have 25,000 members, new users appear every day and are managed by callers who send information and engineers who monitor the flow of data. Although the conversations are broken down by capitals, there are Colombians who live in the United States, Spain, Germany or Austria, to name a few countries.

What it's about ends up being a trend on networks like the letter against the alleged "rhythm" report of ex-fighter Jesus Santrich published by the Truth Commission. What's more: His last name goes viral on Twitter and Facebook every week. The spread of his name – and his digitization – are linked to the renewed story of the democratic center in networks to reach new audiences: young people and people from the lower classes. 2023: In the party's crosshairs The new face of the networks is an attempt by the party to target other audiences with the aim of the 2023 regional elections. The goal is clear: to attract the masses and show that society, as they say from the inside, is not just for uncles and grandfathers. The directive sets out the discourses (eg, the arguments against tax reform) so that militants will join their style. However, the "Soybean Cabal" strategy was only outlined by the senator's team. "We are achieving access to young people that we did not have in our monitoring. The networks show us that we also reached layers other than 6, 5 and 4, where we were stronger," said someone close to the process. The number of young people following the community has increased by 60% due to the new strategy.