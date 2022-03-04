CABA: Paid parking will be paid using a cell phone app and there will be no parking meters | The change will take effect in May.

Changes to the parking system across the city From Buenos Aires it will be implemented as of next May, confirmed the head of the government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Laretta, who confirmed that the payment will be made through Application to download to a cell phoneThe card system and parking meters will be abandoned. previous january, Page 12 It reported that the city government granted the virtual collection service for metered parking lots and “ecobicis” to Mercado Libre for 93 million pesos.

This Friday, at the Buenos Aires Government House in the Parque Patricios neighborhood, Rodriguez Laretta, together with the Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, presented the “Government Plan and Commitments”, calling for a series of 26 initiatives for 2022 and 2023.

Rodriguez Larita also expects the management of Buenos Aires to buy 500 patrol cars For city police, to refurbish 80 percent of police cars.

Less and less free street parking

The new digital payment system for metered parking will enter into force next May through an application that can be used from any mobile device, through which users can pay under Prepaid or postpaid system. Through the digital platform, they explained from the city government, the vehicle’s license plate can be uploaded to generate parking payments during the time of stay.

In principle, the new method will replace the system of parking meters and ticket vending machines and will be applied to 4,000 charged places in the city of Buenos Aires.

However, the number of metered parking spaces can be increased, if the law, already passed by the legislature, is implemented, leading to 130,000 the number of charged parking spaces in the city.

On January 26, the GCBA officially awarded the Collecting Systems award to Marcos Galperin, whose virtual portfolio is MercadoPago. This award is the result of a bidding that began in mid-2021 and that was Mercado Libre is the only bidder.



At the time, the opposition in Buenos Aires criticized the decisions. They warned, “They have expanded metered parking to almost the entire city and privatized bicycles. When the big deal was ready, they handed it over to Mercado Libre.”

More money for the city police

At Friday’s conference, Rodriguez Laretta announced that the three New police stations In Balvanera, Versalles and Parque Avellaneda, about a thousand cameras from the private sector will be integrated into the surveillance system.

Additionally, between this year and the following year, expect the Buenos Aires government to purchase half a thousand new patrol cars for the city’s police, to renew 80 percent of the existing fleet.

Post-pandemic promises

Other ads included a plan to interfere with small center porteño, which has been heavily affected by the changes in office buildings since the beginning of the pandemic.

As promised by the Prime Minister in Neighborhoods at risk Eleven squares will be built and the homes of 12,000 families will be built or improved and distributed family “ecotachos”. In addition, he confirmed that 10,000 jobs will be created for youth and women, and 40 new companies will be created in Barrio 31.

according to educationRodriguez Laretta confirmed that “6,500 boys left out of order” during the pandemic have been reinstated. “By going from house to house, we’re taking back 98 percent of the ‘students’,” he asserted, adding that the goal for this year is to meet 192 days of classes, ’12 more than the mandatory calendar’.