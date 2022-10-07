By boat from Russia to Alaska, braving ice and waves. The Incredible Story of Two Russians Fleeing Putin’s Recruitment

They traveled 500 kilometers, braving the frigid waters of the Bering Strait, to reach Alaska and seek political asylum from the United States. It is the story of two Russian men, with the goal of escaping from the partial mobilization of Vladimir Putin, who decide to escape in a less conventional way. The two departed from the city of Igvikot in northeastern Russia. After a long journey, the Russians, in general, disembarked at Gambil, a village on the island of San Lorenzo in Alaska, which has a population of about 500. It is known that the body of water they crossed is one of the most dangerous in the world due to the unstable climate, freezing temperatures and very high waves. The Bering Strait separates the United States of America from Russia and extends between Cape Dzenev (the easternmost point in Asia) and Cape Prince of Wales (the westernmost point in the Americas). A US Department of Homeland Security official reported that the two were transferred to Anchorage, Alaska’s main city, where they have been screened and where their asylum applications will be examined.

“Their arrival surprised us”, I have announced Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “However, we do not expect a continuous flow. There are no indications to this effect, this could be a ‘one-off’,” he added. Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is not ruling out newcomers. According to Sullivan, the federal authorities “should have a plan ready in case other Russians decide to cross the Bering Strait and reach Alaska.” Senator Lisa Murkowski also believes that Alaska can play a critical role in the national security of the United States. For Murkowski, the incident highlights “the need for greater security in the American Arctic.”

But their bizarre adventure opens up a broader discourse. The question, as to the countries to which the Russians come, is what they should do with these refugees and what kind of treatment they should give them. Since Putin announced the partial mobilization, which called up reservists in the Red Army, about 400,000 citizens have fled abroad, following the path of the countries neighboring Russia. Most of them made their way to neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan or Georgia. Some men tried to enter the European Union via Finland, which shares a land border with Russia. European countries are divided over what kind of approach to adopt in these cases. According to Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, member states are required to carry out “comprehensive checks when assessing visa applications by Russian citizens, and strict controls at the Union’s external borders.” So a distinction must be made between those who have a “good reason” to leave Russia and those who do not. For Johansson, priority should be given to asylum applications from Russian journalists and dissidents, which must proceed before others. However, the painstaking process of vetting applications could become very long and cumbersome if migration flows become more substantial as the Russian offensive progresses.