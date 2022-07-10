The move from David Raum will be a buzz for BVB. Just in case Lothar Matthaus did indeed make a promising speculation.

Dortmund – Borussia Dortmund is preparing well for the upcoming Bundesliga season. Sports director Sebastian Kell has confirmed this with “data transfers” such as Niklas Sule, Nico Schlutterbeek and Sebastian Haller, who has yet to officially commit.

family name David Raum Boy April 22, 1998 (age 24), Nuremberg size 1.80 m current difference TSG Hoffenheim, German national team

BVB: David Raum transfer hopes – Lothar Matthaus dare positive diagnosis

However, for more new additions to the “Title Attack” brand, Westphalians will first have to generate the urgently needed revenue. Leaving candidate Manuel Akanji (26 years old) can submit like this. The Swiss, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, is currently linked with a move to Inter Milan.

This is the only way that Dortmund and Borussia, for example, can achieve an expensive commitment from David Raum, who has been linked with BVB for weeks. To many observers, the German player will literally be the cherry on the “transition cake” in Dortmund.

BVB: Lothar Matthaus welcomes his move from David Raum

The same applies to national player Lothar Matthaus (61). subordinate skyThe expert would like to see David Raum in Borussia after his revamp.

The 24-year-old would be the perfect addition to Barcelona’s back four. This 61-year-old confirms this in his column for the pay-TV channel.

TSG Hoffenheim’s David Raum will perfectly enhance the BVB of international record player Lothar Matthaus. © Christopher Neuendorf / Kirchner Media

With David Raum to the best player in the Bundesliga – there is no doubt that Lothar Matthaus

“If David Raum is going to wear the black and yellow left-back shirt in the new season and Eden Terzic’s team has fourth place for the national team, we can really see the best player in the league in recent years,” the audacity of a positive prognosis.

Meanwhile, the Sky expert has confirmed that Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl is “straightforward” about his transition work. “It’s amazing what he’s accomplished. The 61-year-old said for David Raum himself, BVB change can also be dangerousmentioned Heidelberg24.de.

BVB: Lothar Matthäus is looking forward to the Dortmund room move as the final layer on the cake

Lothar Matthaus continues: “I’m really looking forward to my new BVB role.” The coming weeks will show whether the Westphalians can secure David Raum’s services in this transfer window.

Prior to that, the runner-up had to find at least a suitable client for left-back Nico Schulz (29). Sebastian Keele has until August 31 to finish his job this summer.

