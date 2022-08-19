Business volume increased by 24 percent in the first quarter

Canada Goose reported a 24.3 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year.

In the three months ended July 3, the company reported sales of C$69.9 million (equivalent to about €48.7 million), up from C$56.3 million in the previous year. In terms of geography, revenue increased in Canada by 80.8 percent, in the United States by 68.8 percent and in the EMEA region by 37.4 percent.

The company drew an increase in revenues from stores that opened in the first quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when stores were closed due to the measures taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region fell 28.1 percent due to lockdown restrictions that continued to affect Chinese stores. But in June, all shops reopened.

“Fiscal 2023 first-quarter results reflect the first positive indicators for the current year and we have seen encouraging trends in store productivity,” Danny Reese, President and CEO of Canada Goose, told investors.

“This fall we look forward to opening our stores, in some of the world’s most exciting cities and shopping districts, as well as launching our next collections, carefully designed to stimulate brand warmth and attract new consumers globally,” concluded CEO.