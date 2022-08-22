Burkina Faso. Sandaugo Damiba is looking for Moscow’s support without abandoning the West

by Giuseppe Gagliano –

The military junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who rules Burkina Faso after the coup of January 24, 2022, has not been able to confront the presence of Islamic extremism at the present time, as evidenced by the fact that there are attacks by jihadist groups. It intensified precisely in the period from July to August. according to secret africa The position it is currently taking is to find a fragile and complex equilibrium between Paris and Moscow. Building a partnership with Russia means directly involving the Wagner Group, which is already widely present in both Mali and the Central African Republic. French and American intelligence are well aware of these intentions and intend to do everything to counter them.

In order to avoid conflicts with Paris and Washington, the military junta led by the colonel decided to hire a member of the well-known Israeli lobby. Ari Ben-Menashe To influence US policy makers and secure arms for the junta.

Ben-Menashe is one of the most well-known members of the international arms lobby, and as such is a businessman who is seen with little reprimand, as evidenced by the fact that he has provided extensive support to the putschist committees in both Sudan and Myanmar. The support it intends to provide to the junta in Burkina Faso must be legitimized and backed by both Israel and Saudi Arabia.