Bundesliga: Leipzig’s David Raum: “The head has to be right”



Professional footballer David Raum has primarily blamed his mental attitude for his rapid rise to the national team.

“You have to get your head right, that’s the most important thing for young players in football these days,” said the 24-year-old defender from RB Bundesliga club. “You have to be at peace with yourself and be able to interpret things correctly.” Leipzig to “Kicker” (Mon). His trajectory shows “how far it can be achieved with the right mindset, the right will, and the right commitment.”

Raum, who moved from Hoffenheim to Saxons for the new season, has been in the starting line-up for six of the past seven internationals. However, the defender does not derive his right to a place in national coach Hansi Flick’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar: “There is still plenty of time until the World Cup. It’s never a good idea to look forward to something too early.” However, he wants to do his own ads again in the upcoming international matches in September.

The national player disappeared from the issue of Qatar and human rights. “First of all I am a footballer and in this World Cup I want to represent my country as a footballer. We have had several meetings over the past few sessions to get a clear picture of the situation on the ground and thus we have been made aware of how serious the situation is,” Raum said.

Liked by women in EM

Meanwhile, Raum impressed with the German women’s runner-up at the European Championships in England. “It was a loneliness on and off the field, and that triggered something in Germany. Perhaps a lot of people were watching women’s football for the first time, and I also had a fever. They showed us what that unity can be.” , He said.

(dpa)