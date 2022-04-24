“Bundesliga, it’s Bayern” | Press attached to address 32

It came as no surprise to most observers: Bayern Munich celebrated their 32nd championship – their 10th in a row on Saturday night. For coach Julian Nagelsmann, it was his first Bundesliga title, and the international media landscape put the German record champions’ dominance into the fore.

The word “as” reads: Bavarian hegemony in Germany continues Thus it refers to the record of the leading club in Munich. No other team from Europe’s top five divisions has managed to win ten titles in a row. So, the Portuguese “record” finds: “It’s like a broken cylinder.”.

‘Bayern rarely have to sweat’

In “The Sun”, the long-standing reign of the Bundesliga champions is described as “Control Hold” specified. Bayern Munich’s recent title win no longer shocks anyone. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet wrote: “It came as always. Bayern rarely have to sweat when the Bundesliga season comes to an end.”

The German championship was also reported in the United States. “ESPN” refers to Nagelsmann’s first nickname for Bayern as a sequel “An era of unprecedented domination”. A good reason to ask the New York Times a valid question: “Bayern Munich just won their 10th title in a row. Are you going to break up the Bundesliga?”

“Bundesliga, it’s Bayern”

Indeed, the club’s championship series from Säbener Straße indicates that the economic and sporting gap in the Bundesliga is growing. In Poland, people do not think much about it, they salute the national hero: “Bayern wins the classic: Lewandowski and his teammates. Get the German championship”headlines “Przegląd Sportowy”, the country’s largest sports newspaper.

Corriere dello Sport editors seem a little bored with Bayern’s dominance: In Germany it is always Bavaria. For the Gazzetta dello Sport colleagues, the focus is on festivities: “Bundesliga, it’s Bayern”. It’s definitely been celebrated in Munich – with plenty of beer showers.