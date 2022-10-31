Building and living: housing subsidies and spatial planning in rural areas

Spatial planning tools and Styrian housing subsidies to strengthen rural areas – these were the topics at the Kloster Forum in Glaesdorf.

GLEISDORF / OSTSTMK. “Strengthening rural areas through spatial planning and housing?” This was the question that regional development took up with experts at the Great Town Hall in Glaesdorf. In cooperation with the District Council John Stinger A collection of topics that covered data and facts about the area, current information on the topic of spatial planning, housing support and more specific information Examples of good practicewith the aim of offering joint solutions in order to ensure an attractive and affordable living space in the future and thus a sufficient number of residents and skilled workers.

The North needs to migrate

Mediator Gregory Waltl With Landesrat Seitinger, President of the Oststeiermark District, he welcomed the members of the State Parliament and the Mayor Silvia Carelli And the mayor of the owner Christopher Stark All participants.

Input from Herbert Mayrhofer showed that northeastern Styria in particular is in dire need of migration and that this migration – along with a concrete and available housing offer – is also possible: does it stand a chance in competition for population.”

sustainable housing

Andrea TechenigHead of the 13th Department of Environment and Regional Planning, reviews the “Framework Conditions from the Perspective of Building and Urban Planning Law”. Barbara Buss15 Department of Energy, Housing and Technology of the State of Styria, the financing tools currently available to our communities in the context of housing construction.

The architect introduced the meaning of sustainable housing and how it can be implemented in rural areas Gerhard Springer by the Chamber of Civil Engineers in Styria and Carinthia.

After interesting technical input, WEGRAZ and Rottenmanner Collaborative Settlement eGen mbH presented two Examples of good practiceHow rural areas can be strengthened through innovative housing projects.

