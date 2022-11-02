Buenbit will start giving credits in cryptocurrencies in Peru, how are they going to do that? | Economie

Matthias Romero, Chief Expansion Officer and Country Director at Goodbit, an exclusive explanation to El Comercio of how these loans will be provided. At the outset, it is important to note that these will be cryptocurrency loans. In order to access one, a user Goodbit You must leave collateral in a particular cryptocurrency as collateral: Day. This digital currency is indexed in dollars. After leaving the collateral, the user will get the loan in a stable cryptocurrency called nuPENwhich is a digital currency that follows the Peruvian sol and Goodbit Listed a few months ago.

Romero explained that nuPEN Cryptocurrency was created by Num Finance, an Argentine company dedicated to creating stablecoins in Latin American countries to bring the two worlds closer together and make the world of cryptocurrency seem less foreign.

“The warranties that one leaves as collateral continue to generate returns for the user, and it doesn’t mean that they stop generating. Today for Peru average Day at 4% and loans at a rate of nuPEN They are 11%. We have tried to be quite competitive against traditional consumer loans in Peru.”Romero explained.

People who access this credit nuPENThey can sell them for their slippers and make the payments or purchases they want to make.

Another characteristic of this credit offered by Buenbit is that there will be no payment schedules, rather it will depend on the fact that the health indicator, although it seems redundant, is healthy. What does this mean? The value of the collateral (Dai) is several times greater than the required loan (nuPEN).

“For example, you have a mortgage loan and the home you are buying should be worth more than the loan you are giving. That is the idea,” The CEO of Expansion and Country Manager at Goodbit.

What will happen if this required balance is not paid? Well, first, the applicant will see how the interest accrues, and then, if he loses the health rating in the health index, the remaining guarantee will be liquidated as collateral.

Argentina This product Goodbit It was initially launched in Argentina using nuARGS, the Argentine stablecoin cryptocurrency, as a digital credit currency. According to Romero, they currently provide more or less than 50 loans per day and have experienced volume growth of more or less than 80% per month.

Regulation

How does this loan method work from the exchange office, as it is registered with the Peruvian Banking and Insurance Supervision Authority (SB), if according to the regulations this type of entity cannot give credits, except for its appearance in the loan register and / or pledges?

Matthias Romero, Chief Expansion Officer and Country Director at Goodbitexplained exclusively to El Comercio that the holding company for Goodbit Founded in the United Kingdom, which is one of the most progressive countries in the regulation of Cryptocurrency. That is, they buy, sell and lend cryptocurrencies from this country. Since a company set up in the UK does not have bank accounts in Peru, for example, the Buenbit Group has companies in the countries in which it operates.

In Peru, for example, there are Goodbit SAC, the SBS-registered company that also serves as an exchange center where cryptocurrencies, slippers and dollars are bought and sold. This company has a contract with the parent company in the UK and is responsible for owning the bank accounts and receiving slippers and dollars to send to the parent company when users buy Cryptocurrency. In short, it works like an assembly community.

Romero explained that while SBS, SMV, and BCR do not regulate cryptocurrencies in Peru, their closest regulation is Consumer Defense, Indecopi and the Complaint Book, but they act and force them to act as if they were regulated. It is, as if they were in the UK.