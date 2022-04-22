BUAP. Lilia Sedilo is on a business tour in Geneva, Switzerland

Drafting

Dean of the Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP), Lilia Cedillo Ramirez, He is on a business tour where he officially visited the sites Alice’s experience From the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), where scientists from the highest studies house in Puebla (the leading university for the Mexican delegation), among them ISOLDE (Internet Isotope Separator), are participating, with the end of Learn about the work of researchers from Puebla.

In the Large Ion Collider Experiment, or ALICE for short, Exploring the physical potential of nucleon–nucleon interactions at LHC . energies (Large Hadron Collider or Large Hadron Collider), from CERN, where BUAP and eight Mexican institutions collaborate.

on your visit, Lilia Sedelo He expressed that this tour allowed him to get acquainted with the work of researchers from Puebla, and also highlighted the intention to continue international cooperation, through projects that set standards around the world. On this trip, he also highlighted the presence of Ignacio Martinez Laguna Who is the Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies? Teacher Ricardo Villegas Tovar Head of the Department of Academic Production and International Vision and Physicians of the College of Mathematical Physical Sciences, Humberto Salazar Ibarguen and Arturo Fernandez Telles, who lead the BUAP research groups at CERN.

It was the Mexican delegation CERN consists of 77 researchers and students From different universities in the country such as: BUAP, Cinvestav, UNAM, the Autonomous Universities of Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato and Sonora, as well as the University of Iberoamericana.

“It should be remembered that the BUAP collaboration began in 2002, at the suggestion of ALICE’s cosmic ray detector, an experiment designed since the 1990s to study a state of matter called quark-gluon plasma, a state that is thought to have existed moments after the creation of the universe.”

