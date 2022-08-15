According to the Russian press, US officials refused to release on bail computer expert Alexander Vinnik, citing his story on the website of the Santa Rita prison, where he is being held.

Vinic has been in the US since receiving a hasty arrest warrant from Greece just over a week ago that angered his global defense team.

In the hottest months of 2017, the crypto businessman was arrested under a US arrest warrant in Thessaloniki, where he was on family leave. At the end of 2019, Greece deported him to France, where he served a five-year prison sentence for financial fraud.

In July, US officials withdrew an arrest warrant request from France, expediting its transfer through Greece, which had already accepted his detention in the United States.

His defenders challenged the decision to quickly hand him over to US officials, recalling that he sought asylum in Greece after being warned that Vinnik in the US would become a “prisoner” of the ongoing military standoff in Ukraine, which was attacked by Russian forces in February.

According to a study conducted by the TASS press service, citing a court spokesperson, Alexander Vinnik declared his innocence and proved not guilty at the first trial.

The next session is set for August 15th.

Another study conducted by TASS this week revealed that the Consulate of the Russian Republic in Washington is still trying to contact Vinek for the phone call.

According to Nadezhda Shumova, the Russian envoys intend to provide all necessary consular and legal support to their compatriots.

Greece and France refused to extradite him to Russia, where he is suspected of embezzlement of more than 600,000 rubles and “computer data fraud” for 750 million rubles.

Fink previously announced his desire to return to his homeland to be tried. This seems unlikely.

The Ministry of Justice does not refer to its alleged cooperation with Russian intelligence services.