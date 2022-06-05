Brody and Gentiloni’s Appeal to the Economics Festival: ‘We Need a Strong and Quiet Europe’ – Chronicle

Mahmoud, author and singer: June 3 at 9 p.m., Teatro Sociale

Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace Prize: June 2 at 10, Palazzo della Regione

GIORGIO PARISI, Nobel Prize in Physics: June 4 at 12.30, Sala Depero Provincia

DANIEL MCFADDEN, Nobel Prize in Economics 2000: June 4 at 12 noon in Sala Depero Provincia and June 5 at 12 noon, Itas Forum

ANGAANGAQ ANGAKKORSUAQ, shaman and traditional spiritual healer: June 5 at 3 p.m., District Palace

LUIGI FERRARIS, CEO of FS Italiane Group: June 4 at 5 pm, Teatro Sociale

Andrea Pontremoli, CEO and General Manager Dallara Automobili: June 4 at 9:30, Palazzo Geremia

GIUSEPPE CRUCIANI, journalist and presenter Radio 24: June 3 at 6.30 pm in Piazza Battesti and June 3 at 10 pm in the Santa Chiara Auditorium

Vittorio Colao, Minister of Technological Innovation and Digital Innovation: June 4 at 3 pm, Teatro Sociale

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize: June 3 at 3 pm, social theater

Alessandro Benton, businessman and president Edition: June 5 at 9.30, Palazzo della Regione

Raul Cremona, comedian of Zelig: June 4 at 9:30 p.m., Santa Chiara Auditorium

Huang Yiping, Director of the Institute of Digital Finance at Peking University: June 2 at 12.30, Sala Dipero Provincia

SALVATORE ACCARDO, Maestro: June 3 at 7.30pm, Philharmonic

Francisco Chitoli, Breast Specialist – Oncologist: June 3 at 12.15, Fondazione Caritro

FAUSTO ZANARDELLI, singer-songwriter, artist part of the duo Coma Cose: June 4 at 6 p.m., Itas Forum

Philip Larry, Priest and Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy of the Pontifical Lateran University: June 3 at 5 p.m., Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore

Elia Bombardelli, Professor of Mathematics, YouTube: June 3 at 6 p.m., School of Economics

VINCENZO BOCCIA, President of the University of Luiss Guido Carli and former President of Confindustria: June 4 at 10.15, Palazzo della Regione

Arthur Brooks, Harvard Business School: June 5 9:30 a.m. Teatro Sociale

Carl Bonomi, President of Confindustria: June 5 at 5 p.m., Palazzo della Regione

Elena Bonetti, Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family: June 3 at 10 a.m., Philharmonic

FRANCESCA BRIA, President, CDP Venture Capital – National Innovation Fund: June 4 at 7.30 pm, Palazzo Geremia

Renato Brunetta, Minister of Public Administration: June 4 at 12:30, Teatro Sociale

ROBERTO CINGOLANI, Minister of Environmental Transformation: June 3 at 12.15 Social Theater and June 4 at 15 Santa Chiara Hall

Massimo D'Alema, President of the Italiani Europei Foundation: June 5 at the 11, Palazzo Geremia

Antonio D’Amato, President of the Mezzogiorno Foundation: June 4 at 5 pm, Teatro Sociale

Luca Daniel, Managing Director and CFO Telepass: June 5 at 3 p.m., Kessler Room of Sociology

Dario Vergasola, actor and author: June 3 at 8.15 pm, Municipal Library

David Barenzo, journalist, host of “La Zanzara”: June 3 at 6.30 pm in Piazza Battesti and June 3 at 10 pm at Auditorium Santa Chiara

Gianluca Dettori, President of Primo Ventures SGR: June 5 at 3.30 p.m., Itas Forum

Massimo Egidi, Luis Guido Carli University: June 4 at 9:30 a.m. Social Theater and June 4 at 8 p.m. Kessler Sociology Room

Erica Stefani, Minister of Disability: June 3 at 3 pm, Teatro Sociale

Don Joe, Music Producer: June 3 at 7 p.m., Santa Chiara Auditorium

Marcelo Estevo, Global Director for Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment, World Bank: June 2 at 11:30, Philharmonica

Sergio Fabrini, political scientist: June 2 at 12 noon, Palazzo Thun court

Yuri Friuli, Entrepreneur, Co-founder of Asian Fake: June 4 at 6 p.m., Itas Forum

FEDERICO D’INC, Minister for Relations with Parliament: June 4 at 3 pm, Palazzo Geremia

HU, singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist: June 4 at 8.30 p.m., Sala Filarmonica

Vera Fiorani, CEO and Director of RFI, Italian Railways: June 4 at 12 noon, Palazzo Geremia

Alberto Forcelli, Co-founder, Mindful Capital Partner: June 3 at 9.30 at the Teatro Sociale, June 5 at 12 at the Teatro Sociale

Melissa Forte, Baker and entrepreneur Ask Circus: June 4 at 20.30, Villaremonica

FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE, businessman and publisher: 3 June at 12 noon, Palazzo della Regione

MONSIGNOR NUNZIO GALANTINO, Head of the Department of the Heritage of the Holy See: June 3 at 8.30 pm, Palazzo Geremia

Ilaria Galbucera, captain of the national deaf volleyball team: June 4 5.30 p.m., Palazzo Thun Court

Franco Gallo, President Emeritus of the Constitutional Court: June 3 at 3.15 pm, Jeremiah Palace

Mauro Gambetti, Vicar of His Holiness, Vatican City: 3 June at 3 p.m., Teatro Social

Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development: June 3 at 5.30 pm, Teatro Sociale

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs: June 4 at 11 a.m., Santa Chiara Hall

Maristella Gilmini, Minister of Regional Affairs and Autonomy: June 4 at 7 pm, Palazzo della Regione

ENRICO GIOVANNINI, Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility: June 4 at 9:30 am at the Teatro Sociale, June 4 at 5 pm at the Teatro Sociale

Gian Maria Gros Pietro, President of Intesa San Paolo: June 3 at 12 noon, Palazzo della Regione

Oliver D. Hart, Nobel Prize in Economics 2016: June 5 at 12:30, Sala de Piero Provencia

Andrea Eli, Entrepreneur, Co-chair of the Regenerative Community Foundation: June 4 at 3 p.m., Santa Chiara Auditorium

ALESSANDRO INNOCENTI, CEO Madhouse: June 4 at 6 p.m., Itas Forum

PIETRO LABRIOLA, CEO and GM TIM: June 5 at 10.45, Palazzo Geremia

MAURIZIO LANDINI, CGIL General Secretary: June 5 at 9:30, Kessler Room of Sociology

Leonardo Manera, comedian and presenter, Radio 24: 3 June at 9.05 am, Piazza Battisti and June 3 at 6 pm, Parco delle Albert

GIUSEPPE LO SCHIAVO, Leading Artist of Digital Art: June 4 at 6 p.m., Itas Forum

Alain Kerman, Director of Studies EHESS: June 3 at 3 p.m., Sala Depero Provincia

LUCA CASADEI, Co-Founder of DefHouse: June 4 at 3 p.m., Itas Forum

PAOLO MAGRI, ISPI Executive Vice President: June 3 at 7 p.m., Palazzo della Regione

State University of New York, Co-Founder and CEO (CEO) VeChain: June 3 at 9 p.m., Sala Depero Provincia

EMMA MARCEGAGLIA, Chairman and CEO Marcegaglia Holding: June 5 at Palazzo Geremia

Mauro Mastronicola, Founder and CEO of Twin One: June 4 at 6 p.m., ETAs Forum

GIAMPIERO MASSOLO, President of Ispi and Atlantia: June 2 at 9.30, Palazzo Geremia

Kim Tad-Dog, shooting ranger at Family Basket Schio: June 4 5.30 p.m., Palazzo Thun Court

Francisco Micheli, businessman: June 2 at 12.15, Palazzo della Regione

Maria Cristina Mesa, Minister of University and Research: June 4 at 10.15, Palazzo della Regione

PAOLO MIELI, historian, writer and journalist: June 3 at 4.45 pm in Palazzo della Regione and June 4 at 12.30 in Sala Depero Provincia

Monica Mondardini, CEO of CIR:

ROBERTO NICASTRO, President of Banca AideXa: June 5 at 10.30, Palazzo della Regione

Kia (Anna Christina) Nobre, Professor of Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Oxford: June 4 at 3 p.m., Sala Dipero Provincia

CORRADO PASSERA, Founder and CEO of Illimity: June 3 at 9 p.m., Sala Depero Provincia

Antonio Battuelli, President of ABI: June 3 at 11.45 a.m., Sala Depero Provincia

Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize – Economist – Director of the Center for Capitalism and Society Columbia University: June 2 at 10.30 in Sala Depero Provincia and June 4 at 9.30 at Teatro Sociale

ROMANO PRODI: June 4 or 20.30 Teatro Sociale and June 5 12 noon Teatro Sociale

Gianfranco Ravasi, Cardinal, President of the Pontifical Council for Culture: June 2 at 4 pm, Teatro Sociale

Ernesto Maria Ruffini, Director General of the Revenue Agency: June 4 at 4.30 pm, Palazzo Geremia

Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way: June 4 at 4 p.m., Kessler Room for Sociology

Paolo Savona, President of Consop: June 3 at 9.30, Palazzo della Regione

Paolo Scaroni, Vice President of the Rothschild Group: June 3 at 10 a.m. at Etas Asicurazione and June 3 at 3.15 p.m. at Palazzo della Regione

Paola Severino, President of SNA and Vice President of LUISS: June 5 at 2:30 p.m., Palazzo Geremia

LAURO TISI, Archbishop of Trento: June 4 at 7.30 pm, Basilica of the Blessed Sacrament

FRANCESCO STARACE, CEO and Managing Director of Enel: June 3 at 4.45 pm, Palazzo della Regione

Sylvia Avalon, Writer: June 2 at 4 p.m., Social Theatre

Giulio Termonti, President of the Aspen Institute Italy: June 2 at 11.30 at the Philharmonic, June 2 at 12.30 in Sala Depero Provincia and June 3 at the 19th, Palazzo della Regione

GIOVANNI TRIA, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Rome Tor Vergata: June 4 at 9:30 in the Teatro Sociale

Jean-Claude Trichet, former President of the European Central Bank: June 4 at 6 pm, Santa Chiara Auditorium

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and CEO Pirelli & C. SpA: June 2, 1.15 p.m., Palazzo della Regione

Judy Williams, Nobel Peace Prize: June 4 at 3.30 pm, Palazzo della Regione

FEDERICO VISENTIN, President of Federmeccanica: June 4 at 10.15, Palazzo della Regione

Andrea Orlando, Minister of Labor and Social Policy, June 5 at 3 p.m., Palazzo Jeremiah

JOHN ALLEN, President of Brookings Institutions, June 5 5.30 p.m. Teatro Sociale

Giulia Baccarin, CEO and Co-Founder Mipu: June 4 at 10.15, Palazzo della Regione

Giovanni Pazzoli, President Emeritus Intesa Sanpaolo: June 5 at 12 noon, Teatro Sociale

Alessandro Benton, President’s Edition: June 4 at 12 noon, Palazzo Geremia

ROBERTO D’ALIMONTE, political scientist at Luiss Guido Carli University: June 4 at 8 p.m., Kessler Room of Sociology

Antonio Calabro, Senior Vice President of Pirelli and Director of the Pirelli Foundation: June 3 at 5 pm at the Municipal Library and June 3 at 7.30 pm at the Philharmonic