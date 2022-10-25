British Prime Minister: What does Boris Johnson mean to science

Johnson highlighted life sciences, technology and the academic community as “tremendous strengths” of the UK economy. He emphasized that the country now had a chance to free the life sciences from the EU’s anti-GMO rules and enable experts to develop disease-resistant crops. He also indicated that he wanted to enact new tax laws that would encourage more investment in research.

However, Welsdon said Johnson had not yet announced that he would continue to support the government’s main research objective. This provides for 2.4 percent of GDP to be spent on research and development funding by 2027. “Even if we avoid a harmful recession through a no-deal – will we still have the money for it?” the researcher asks.

What about climate change?

Johnson’s voting behavior in Parliament shows that he is generally not supportive of action on climate change. In 2016, he voted against setting a goal to end carbon emissions as well as requiring energy companies to adopt carbon capture and sequestration strategies.

What is his political style and how might it affect science?

Kieron Flanagan, who teaches science and technology policy at the University of Manchester, says Johnson is not a dogmatic politician, so for him the major policy changes are driven by political positions rather than strong convictions. In this he differs from his predecessor Theresa May, who has repeatedly spoken of the importance of long-term scientific and economic policy.