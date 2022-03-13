British press criticizes Prince Harry for being “rude” towards Queen Elizabeth II

The British press accused Prince Henry on Saturday of “ignoring the Queen” for canceling his attendance of the tribute that Elizabeth II will pay her husband Philip, who died in April 2021.

A spokesman for Prince Harry announced, Friday, that the Queen’s grandson will not attend the religious ceremony later this month in honor of Prince Philip, without giving further details.

Although this spokesperson made it clear that Enrique would visit the Queen “soon”.

The British newspaper “The Sun” published its headline in its Saturday issue with the phrase “Henry’s rudeness to Philippe.” In the pages of the diary, Angela Levine, author of a book on Henry, recalls that the Prince with his absence “does not only respect the Duke of Edinburgh” [el fallecido Felipe] But, above all, to the Queen.”

Enrique and his wife Megan decided in 2019 to distance themselves from the British royal family and live in California.

A ceremony honoring Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99, will be held on March 29.

Although Queen Elizabeth II is supposed to be present, her fragile health (which has been exacerbated in recent months by her infection with the Covid-19 virus) raises doubts.

In the full Platinum Jubilee (70 years of reign in February), manifestations of British sovereignty became increasingly rare.

After spending a night in hospital in October for “initial examinations” (details not provided), doctors advised Elizabeth II to perform only “light tasks” from her Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who will turn 96 in April, announced on Friday (through Buckingham Palace) that she would not attend religious service at Westminster Abbey (in London) on Monday, in what should be her first major act in months.