British intelligence warns of China

According to British intelligence, China became more militarily aggressive under Xi Jinping.Photo: cornerstone

The Director of British Intelligence (GCHQ) warned of the dangers of increasing the influence of the People’s Republic of China. On the one hand, the West’s dependence on China, on the other hand, the country is more aggressive in military terms.

While the Communist Party has been building their country’s economic strength, Jeremy Fleming said it has simultaneously introduced strict security laws and a culture of surveillance, according to a manuscript released ahead of an expected speech on Tuesday. In addition, the Chinese are more aggressive in military terms.

British intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming.Photo: cornerstone

To expand its influence, China is using digital currencies, satellite systems, and technology products, among other things. Exports spread it all over the world. Fleming cautioned that such Chinese technologies “hide their costs”. He called on the domestic science and technology sector to become more independent of China and creating alternative competitive offers.

Fleming said it was important for intelligence to recognize “the defining moments in history.” “Right now it feels like one of those moments.” Having a technological advantage in the future depends on what you will do next. “I am confident that together we can turn it to our advantage.” (sda/dpa)