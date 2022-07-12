British contacts stay with the heroes in the UK

UEFA has just awarded audiovisual rights to the biggest club competition, the UEFA Champions League. This is the United Kingdom.

This award is part of the sale of rights to both the UEFA Champions League and the inaugural UEFA Champions League and UEFA Youth League for the following three seasons: 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27.

The sales process used by UEFA initially begins with an “invitation to bid” (ISO) process whereby eligible media content distributors are invited to submit bids before the submission deadline. from every country.

The sales process is managed on behalf of UEFA by TEAM Marketingthe UEFA Marketing Agency for the exploitation of certain commercial and media rights relating to club competitions.

It was the same in the case of the United Kingdom British Communications Which just acquired these rights after the deadline opened by UEFA on May 31 which expired on June 29. So he will be the holder of the rights to the major European club competition.

UEFA is still missing to make the platform official for whom Waiver of these rights in France. The term also opened on May 31 and ended on June 29.

Related, in the United States

Then there is the United States where these UEFA rights are sold Located on Relevent. It is amazing because it is the same company with which the league has signed expansion agreements on this continent, including the possibility of taking a La Liga match to the Americas. Something that UEFA opposes.

On Monday, July 11, the process opened to those interested in submitting their bids, whose term expires on August 15. That will be when they decide which operator will take over the rights to the Champions League for the next three seasons.

Read also