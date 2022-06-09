Britain’s Prince William was seen selling a magazine to the homeless on the streets of London

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince William, second in line to the British throne, was seen on the streets of London this week selling copies of “Big Asia,” a title often marketed by the homeless.

William, who was wearing a red company hat and jacket, was seen near Westminster on Wednesday displaying the magazine, giving the homeless a chance to earn an income by selling it to the public.

In a LinkedIn post with William’s photo, retired chief moderator Matthew Gardner said his son-in-law saw Prince William, 39, and had “a special moment with our future king, who was humble and hardworking”. quietly in the background to help those who need it most.”

“The grand finale of this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law if he wanted to buy the ‘Grand Edition’, to which he replied ‘I have no change.’ At which point William pulled out a mobile card machine that could not be taught.”

Mobile phone card readers are increasingly being used by homeless citizens as the number of people carrying cash has declined in Britain in recent years.

Guillermo’s office declined to comment on the report.

Prince William, his wife Kate and the rest of the British royal family recently celebrated their platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, with four days of festivities.

When they were two children, their mother, the late Princess Diana, took William and brother Harry to visit homeless shelters as part of her charitable work. (Reporting by Farouk Suleiman; Editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia)