Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned on May 6.

London (AFP) – King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that looks back to the past but looks back to the modern world after 70 years of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that Elizabeth inaugurated in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a more sedate monarchy. Although the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be reduced to 2,000, from 8,000 previously.

The palace said in a statement that Charles would be crowned at a solemn religious ceremony hosted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Queen Camilla will be crowned with her husband.

“The coronation will reflect the role of the monarchy today and look to the future while reflecting on the traditions and splendor of all ages,” the palace said.

Carlos will be anointed with sacred oils before receiving the orb, scepter, and coronation ring. Camilla will also be anointed with sacred oils and be crowned, just as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The palace plans the coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb, as Charles and his heir Prince William attempt to prove that the monarchy is still relevant in modern, multicultural Britain. While there was widespread respect for Isabel, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of people who waited for hours to walk past her coffin, there is no guarantee that Carlos would receive such expressions of interest.

Royal historian Robert Lacey, author of “Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House”, said organizers would likely hold an hour-long ceremony, in line with the Queen’s “extremely emotional” funeral last month.