Britain’s home secretary has been criticized for calling the arrival of migrants an ‘invasion’

Britain’s home secretary faced criticism on Tuesday for calling migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats an “invasion”.

Suella Braverman used the term while advocating conditions at a processing center for new arrivals where about 4,000 people were held in a 1,600 facility.

Braverman referred to Monday’s small boat crossings as “The Conquest of Our South Coast” He said that ‘Illegal immigration is out of control’.

Deputy Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick distanced himself from his words.

He said, “In a job like mine, you have to choose your words very carefully.” Sky News. “Y Start will demon For people who come to this country in search of a better life.”

The prime minister’s spokesman, Rishi Sunak, who appointed Braverman after taking office last week, told his cabinet on Tuesday that Britain “will always be a kind and hospitable country”.

The number of asylum seekers trying to reach Britain by boat has reached a plus continuouslyThe system for processing applications has slowed amid turmoil in the Conservative government, which holds its third prime minister and third home minister this year.

Manston Airport, a former airport in southeast England, is supposed to be a temporary processing center where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving into long-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks. Some families sleep in tents, and there are cases of diphtheria and scabies.

A man stands by the shower at a short-term immigration detention center in Manston. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said that when he visited the site recently, he saw people sleeping on the floor and “many, many people in a room, all crammed together.”

“For a few hours, that would be tolerable,” he said, “but when people spend long periods there, it’s not.” Sky News.

Critics accuse Braverman Deliberately aggravating the situation Manston refused to reserve hotel rooms for asylum seekers.

The government said “large numbers” of people were moved from Manston on Tuesday to ease the pressure, and that it reopened another facility in the seaside city of Dover that burned down over the weekend.

People walk inside the Manston Detention Center (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

More than 48,000 people applied for asylum in the UK in 2021, fewer than in Germany, France or Spain. But there has been a sharp rise in the number of people trying to cross the canal in boats and other small craft, as alternative routes, such as storage in trucks, have become more difficult.

About 40,000 people have made the perilous journey across one of the world’s busiest sea routes so far this year, up from 28,000 in all of 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Dozens died, including 27 in November 2021 when a smuggling boat capsized crowded.

Britain and France argued over how to prevent people-smuggling gangs from organizing the trips.

The British government announced a controversial plan To send people arriving by small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda, a plan he says will prevent people from crossing the canal and break the smuggling gangs’ business model. Critics say the plan is immoral and impractical and is being challenged in court.

