Britain rebuilds world’s largest tidal power project amid Ukraine crisis

Aerial view of the Severn facade from 2010.
James Cooper | spl | fake photos
An independent commission has been set up in the UK to review harnessing wave energy using the great sea-facing estuary of the River Severn between England and Wales.
The commission will be established by the comprehensive regional West Gate Association covering western England and southern Wales.
“It’s time to take a fresh look at the incredible source of clean, eco-friendly energy right on our doorstep,” Jane Matt, vice president and president of the Newport City Council, said in a statement Tuesday.
Maud added that the commission “will require expertise and independence to explore whether the use of the Severn estuary for sustainable energy generation is feasible and feasible.”
Catherine Bennett, president of the West Gate Partnership, said Severn has long been known to have great potential for creating clean renewable energy.
According to a 2016 study by the Institute of Civil Engineers, Severn’s wavelength output may be about 25 TWh per year or “about 7% of UK energy needs”.
Despite the enthusiasm for the potential of wave energy, the new proposal is in its infancy and any project would require a significant amount of investment.
“No decision has been made on a potential solution to obtaining Severn Power or whether there will be any development,” Western Gateway Partnership said.
The idea of generating electricity using waves from the Severn facade has been floated for many years. Because the wavelength – refers to the word Height difference between high and low wave – One of the largest centers in the world up to 14 metres.
Despite the massive resources, the projects never arrived. In 2010, the UK government stated that it “does not see a strategic case for the implementation of the Severn Tidal Power Project in the immediate future”.
The government added that “the costs and risks to taxpayers and energy consumers are higher compared to other low-carbon energy options.”
The new commission was set up at a time when concerns over Russia’s confidence in Russian oil and gas surfaced after the invasion of Ukraine last month.
Hugh Thomas, a member of the West Gate Commission, acknowledged that “previous wave energy projects have not received support from the UK Government due to the need for increased public investment and environmental concerns in specific areas on the Severn Frontage”.
“However, the changing landscape of climate emergencies, energy insecurity, rising costs, and rapid technological progress means that many of these cost, environmental and political barriers will not be significant,” Cardiff Mayor Thomas said. Council, he said.
In a comment published by The Guardian on Tuesday, Michael Cove, UK Minister for Stability, Housing and Communities, gave his support to UNHCR.
“The Russian invasion has raised concerns about security and energy costs,” Covey was quoted as saying by the Guardian.
Sustainable energy models will not come soon. The launch of an independent wave energy committee in Severn is very welcome news.”
Wave energy has been around for decades. by EDF France’s 240-megawatt La Rance power plant dates back to the 1960s, but several new projects have taken shape in recent years.
In July 2021, 680 metric tons tidal turbines Grid power generation started An archipelago north of mainland Scotland, in the European center of marine energy in Orkney.
In October, a 1.7 billion (about $2.24 billion) project was planned in the UK to cover the technologies. Including underwater turbines It has been announced.
