An independent commission has been set up in the UK to review harnessing wave energy using the great sea-facing estuary of the River Severn between England and Wales.

The commission will be established by the comprehensive regional West Gate Association covering western England and southern Wales.

“It’s time to take a fresh look at the incredible source of clean, eco-friendly energy right on our doorstep,” Jane Matt, vice president and president of the Newport City Council, said in a statement Tuesday.

Maud added that the commission “will require expertise and independence to explore whether the use of the Severn estuary for sustainable energy generation is feasible and feasible.”

Catherine Bennett, president of the West Gate Partnership, said Severn has long been known to have great potential for creating clean renewable energy.

According to a 2016 study by the Institute of Civil Engineers, Severn’s wavelength output may be about 25 TWh per year or “about 7% of UK energy needs”.