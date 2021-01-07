Britain and Ireland condemn “shameful scenes” in Washington





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned, today, Wednesday, the “shameful scenes” in Washington after its supporters were uprooted Donald Trump In the US Congress, while Ireland condemned the “deliberate assault on democracy.”

“The United States is the defender of democracy around the world, and now it is imperative that the transfer of power take place in a peaceful and orderly manner.”

The US Congress on Wednesday suspended a session aimed at certifying the Democrat’s victory Joe Biden In the presidential election after Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol were cut off.

Protesters entered both houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as the Capitol’s rotunda, where tear gas was used.

According to the Washington Post quoted by an agent, A woman was shot inside and evacuated on a stretcher; According to CNN, he is in critical condition.

“United State British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “He is truly very proud of his democracy and nothing can justify these violent attempts to obstruct the legal transition and compliance with power.”

His Irish counterpart, Simon, condemned “very shocking and sad scenes in Washington, DC that should be called what they are: a deliberate assault on democracy by an outgoing president and his followers, who are trying to reverse free and legitimate elections.” Coveney.

He added, “The world is watching you,” calling for “calm.”

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin recalled the “deep relationship” between his country and the United States, indicating that he was following the events in Washington with “great concern and dismay.”

