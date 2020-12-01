Brexit news live: latest updates as a warning of no deal issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that failure to conclude a trade deal with the European Union will deal a “serious” blow to the British economy and a “strong negative impact on trade, productivity and jobs in the long term,” as Michael Gove admitted that the Brexit talks are all the way to the wire. “.
With just 30 days to the end of the transition period, Business Minister Aluk Sharma wrote to nearly five million companies explaining “the most important measures they need to take,” urging them to prepare for new papers and procedures, as the government announced that it would build a new border operations center. To ease “short-term disturbances”. Ireland’s Taoiseach is preparing to delay until February, as he joins the Labor party in accusing the UK government of placing a “very large” burden on companies.
Meanwhile, about 70 conservatives are expected to rebel against the government over its new coronavirus regime, after being left unaffected by Downing Street’s costs of the rules, which have claimed that it is impossible to make any “meaningful” predictions about its economic impact. Labor and the Scottish National Party are expected to abstain during the House of Commons vote on Tuesday.
Prime Minister addresses the public before voting on restrictions
Boris Johnson is now presenting his case in the House of Commons for new coronavirus regulations.
Meanwhile, contradictory expectations about the size of the Conservative insurgency looming abound, as leading lockdown skeptic Steve Baker dismissed suggestions that the figure could be as high as three.
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 13:01
“Scotland Wants Back”: Nicolas Sturgeon sends a message to European Union leaders in his conference speech
While the Scottish National Party used its annual convention to intensify the UK government’s challenge on IndyRef2, seeking to make the May Holyrood elections a battleground to win a mandate for a second vote, Nicola Sturgeon appeared to be appealing to EU leaders for solidarity.
“In just a month’s time, Scotland will be forced – against our will – to a much further relationship with our friends across the European Union,” said Sturgeon. So, before we go any further, I want to send this message to our European friends and neighbors.
You are – and always will be – a part of who we are. You are not far from us. Thank you to those of you who have come from other countries to live here in our country. Please stay.
And to the other European Union countries, Scotland wants to return. We hope to do so soon, as an independent member state. “
Andy GregoryDec 1, 2020 12:48
What are the pitfalls of Brexit paving the way for the current negotiations?
As the spot trade talks draw to a close, Brexit is set to devour government and business resources for years to come.
Joe Marshall, Senior Researcher at the Government Research Institute, has this topic on potential steps in the future:
It describes “a complex set of deadlines for the government and companies to prepare for – with constant changes to 2021 and beyond” and different timeframes on each side of the channel.
Mr Marshall notes that further negotiations and decisions are needed on trade, the Northern Ireland Protocol, European Union immigration and domestic politics, with the possibility that companies may mistakenly operate in a way that conflicts with these rapidly changing rules raising serious questions about enforcement. .
Andy GregoryDec 1, 2020 12:25
Cabinet meets before the House of Commons votes on Coronavirus
Boris Johnson meets with cabinet ministers before the House of Commons vote on the novel coronavirus.
Our video team produced this report:
Cabinet meets before the House of Commons votes on COVID
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 12:09
Reports of a “ classified coronavirus dossier ” are raising questions about the government’s confidence in MPs
With reports that the government is sitting on a “secret” file on the impact of the Coronavirus – after the release of a 40-page document last night that claimed that a “meaningful” analysis of its regulations was impossible – A new nation stateStephen Bush points out that the government’s position suggests that it believes that “the average Conservative MP is stupid to arrive at the same conclusion with the same facts.”
Meanwhile, the Bristol West Labor MP was baffled by the apparent decision to leak the cited findings rather than publish them.
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 12:05
Exclusive: EU Citizens About To Face Brexit ‘Discrimination’ From Realtors And Employers, Sadiq Khan Warns
Sadiq Khan cautions that landlords and employers are likely to discriminate against EU citizens who do not complete Brexit registration papers in time, our policy John Stone Reports.
The mayor of London raised the specter of the Windrush scandal on Monday in a plea urging Europeans to sign the government settlement plan before Christmas to avoid complications.
Read the full exclusive report here:
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 11:51
Our Political Editor Andrew Woodcock More details about the OECD’s poor analysis of the impact of a no-deal Brexit.
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 11:41 am
Manufacturing growth is picking up, but Brexit casts uncertainty about an ongoing recovery
The manufacturing sector grew at its fastest rate in 35 months in November, as suppliers were stockpiled before the Brexit transition period ended and reopened after the coronavirus shutdown earlier in the year, according to new data from the PMI that was closely followed.
However, job losses continued and employment in the sector declined for the tenth consecutive month, according to the survey, affecting consumer confidence and spending.
“Whether industrial production can continue to rise in the new year is therefore highly uncertain, particularly once the temporary buildup from buying Brexit and inventory builds fades,” said Rob Dobson, director of IHS Markit, who compiles the survey.
Duncan Brooke, group director at the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, agreed that there is very little in the numbers indicating a sustainable recovery, warning that “new business could pull off a slope in January as potential border disruptions flare up in this.” Mix. “
Andy GregoryDecember 1, 2020 11:19
The pound rose to its highest level in three months against the dollar
The pound rose above $ 1.34 for the first time in three months, indicating that investors remain optimistic about concluding the Brexit deal.
While most major investment banks say the deal is their central expectation, some investors indicated that Wall Street and the City of London were unprepared for the 2016 referendum as few believed the UK would vote to leave.
Andy GregoryDec 1, 2020 10:54
Michael Gove takes the “big meal” lineup by claiming that scotch eggs “with pickles and salad” is a start.
As weary publicans grapple over how to interpret new government rules that insist that customers can only enjoy drinks with a “big meal,” ministers who make such decisions continue to openly contradict each other.
Which naturally led to Michael Gove, the “hearty trencher,” his favorite way of eating Scotch eggs …
Michael Gove fails to describe a “big meal” after being questioned by Pierce Morgan
My colleague, Vincent Wood, Details here:
Andy Gregory1 December 2020 10:44