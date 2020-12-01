Brexit news live: latest updates as a warning of no deal issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for talks in London

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that failure to conclude a trade deal with the European Union will deal a “serious” blow to the British economy and a “strong negative impact on trade, productivity and jobs in the long term,” as Michael Gove admitted that the Brexit talks are all the way to the wire. “.

With just 30 days to the end of the transition period, Business Minister Aluk Sharma wrote to nearly five million companies explaining “the most important measures they need to take,” urging them to prepare for new papers and procedures, as the government announced that it would build a new border operations center. To ease “short-term disturbances”. Ireland’s Taoiseach is preparing to delay until February, as he joins the Labor party in accusing the UK government of placing a “very large” burden on companies.

Meanwhile, about 70 conservatives are expected to rebel against the government over its new coronavirus regime, after being left unaffected by Downing Street’s costs of the rules, which have claimed that it is impossible to make any “meaningful” predictions about its economic impact. Labor and the Scottish National Party are expected to abstain during the House of Commons vote on Tuesday.