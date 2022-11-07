Bremen has little room for error in Munich

The coach of the German national team, Hansi Flick, announced his squad that will participate in the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Today and tomorrow, in round 14 of the Bundesliga, the pros have one last chance to jump on the finals train. Storm Option Niklas Volkrug cannot make any announcement on his behalf today: The Werder forward will miss the first leg against Bayern Munich (8:30pm, Saturday 1) with a back injury.

While the record champions were struggling yesterday with the draw for the Champions League round of 16 (see page 14), Werder coach Uli Werner considered how the league leaders could falter. “A lot of things have to come together,” the 34-year-old said. “The only part that comes back to us is our performance.” The error field is too small.

In the last 29 duels, Bremen scored only two points against Bayern, and Werder celebrated his last victory in September 2008 in Munich (5: 2) – at that time Sebastian Braudel defended Bremen, and Martin Harnik was on the bench. Today, Werder captain Marco Friedel wants to slow down the attack of Bayern Munich, Romano Schmid must create an offensive rest.

Munich Dortmund chasers can introduce themselves in Wolfsburg today (6.30pm). The use of Captain Marco Reus is questionable – and so is his participation in the World Cup.